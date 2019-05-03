TODAY'S PAPER
James Paxton leaves Yankees' game vs. Twins with left knee soreness

Paxton will undergo an MRI on Saturday, the Yankees said.

James Paxton of the Yankees looks at the ball as he stands on the mound during the second inning against the Twins at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Yankees' injury woes continued on Friday night when starting pitcher James Paxton left after the third inning against the Twins with what the team later called left knee soreness.

Paxton had allowed two hits, one unearned run and three walks while striking out one before leaving the game. He is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA, 51 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP in six starts in his first season with the team.

The Yankees currently have 12 players on the injured list.

