The Yankees need healthy starting pitching and there is guarded optimism that James Paxton will return to the mound during the team’s 10-game trip, which begins with a four-game series against the Orioles Monday night in Baltimore.

The same designation holds true for Masahiro Tanaka, who sustained a bruise to his right shin Saturday on a ball hit by Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz.

“So Masa came in today feeling better, walking normal, but we'll see how it unfolds the next couple of days,’’ manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. “Today is a cardio day for him, core work, so we'll have a good feel of this probably in the next couple of days...But I would say today was at least encouraging that he walked in feeling pretty well, definitely some soreness in there but walking is not an issue. I think there's a chance he makes the next start, but we'll see how these next couple of days go. But that's our intention right now.’’

Paxton has not pitched since May 3 when he left after three innings against the Twins with inflammation in his left knee. “I’m still noticing it a little bit,’’ he said after a bullpen session before the game. “I think there might be one more bullpen before I come back just to get to the point where I'm thinking about it, it’s not going to be in my mind when I'm out there trying to compete.’’

Paxton had received a cortisone injection shortly after the diagnosis but does not think another one is necessary. “Not that I've heard, I don't think so,’’ he said. “It feels good, I just don't want it to go backward once we put more load in a game. I just want to make sure it's ready to go so I don't have this bouncing back and forth off the IL the whole season with this thing.’’

There is no indication that the knee will require a procedure after the season. “I don't think so, it's not a surgical thing,’’ Paxton said, “Just inflammation, getting it out of there, just strengthening my quad and left leg to stabilize my knee a bit better. Once I tell them I'm ready to go we’ll see about getting in a game.’’

Paxton, who is wearing a brace, said his bullpen was “better than the last bullpen, so I'm making progress. It's really close. Part of me wants to go out there and just let it rip and get back in the game but I'm trying to be smart and not have this be anything that bothers me, nags at me for the rest of the season. I’d like to come back and be 100 percent to help this team do what it wants to do.’’

Boone also wants to be certain Paxton is ready to go before setting a date for his return. “We want to make sure that when he goes out there he's feeling like he's ready to go, not something that he’s dealing with or trying to manage through the season. Hopefully, one more side session on Tuesday will be something that catapults him back into the rotation at some point on the trip.’’

Betances progressing

Dellin Betances, who has missed the entire season with a right shoulder impingement, said he made “about 50 throws from 90 feet. I felt good, a little tired at the end,’’

He will not rush to get back. “I had one setback so we don’t want to have the same problem again...I’ll probably throw a bullpen soon and from there you kind of go pretty quickly after that.’’