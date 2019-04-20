TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
60° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

James Paxton is aware of the challenges of playing in the Bronx

He's mindful of how others, Sonny Gray being the most recent example, have been swallowed up in the notion that pitching in Yankee Stadium is unlike anywhere else.

James Paxton of the Yankees reacts after the

James Paxton of the Yankees reacts after the final out of the fourth inning against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus
Print

James Paxton is ready to embrace New York and all it has to offer.

He hopes.

“I  think it's wrapping my head around it and trying to find my most optimal mindset out on the mound," Paxton said Saturday, “and I found that was being aggressive and attacking guys."

Paxton, who spent the first six years of his career with the Mariners, is scheduled to start Sunday against the Royals. He said before his last start —eight scoreless innings with strikeouts against the Red Sox — that playing in the Bronx has its challenges. He’s mindful of how others, Sonny Gray being the most recent example, have been swallowed up in the notion that pitching in Yankee Stadium is unlike anywhere else.

“It  doesn’t have to," Paxton said. “I think it's that new team, you're trying to prove yourself maybe and  you can be wrapped up in that a little bit more than you should.’’

Paxton, who is 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA, said in his case it was physical and emotional.  “I feel pretty good right now,’’ he said. “I feel like I found something in my mechanics that allowed me to stay on line better. I actually saw the mechanic thing that I wanted to change from previous games against Boston, mentally just got more aggressive, where I need to mentally be to have more success.’’

Paxton's pre-start ritual involves plenty of time watching video of the opposing team’s hitters. "I make notes on each guy, I kinda have an idea of what I want to do," he said. "They're major-league hitters. They wouldn't be here if they couldn’t hit. So I go in, I kinda watch their swings, read their swings, where I think my stuff will match up best against them and go after them that way.’’

Newsday

Steven Marcus started at Newsday in 1972 and has covered high school, college and professional sports. He is a voting member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Aaron Judge of the Yankees is checked by Judge leaves game vs. Royals with apparent injury
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch DeGrom plays catch, may not need MRI after all
Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling prior to a John Sterling's home runs calls for Yankees
Knicks guard Damyean Dotson drives the ball against Popper: Knicks hope they found some keepers
DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees connects on a Rieber: LeMahieu shows he wasn't just Coors Field hitter
Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams looks on during Jets could draft Alabama's Williams . . . but which one?