James Paxton said his final tuneup before the regular season “went well,” but the lefthander wasn’t satisfied with that.

“Everything’s pretty good, I threw the ball pretty well today,” Paxton said after the 84-pitch, five-inning simulated game. “It’s just I think I can do better.”

Paxton said he’s working on some “mechanical” things, among them, getting better extension on some of his pitches.

“I’m still looking for the last few ticks [of velocity], trying to get that really comfortable feeling out there with my rhythm and everything,” said Paxton, slated to start the second game of the season on Saturday. “I’m working toward it. I feel like I’m ready go.”

Paxton said he consulted with Gerrit Cole, Thursday’s starter, on some of what he’s working on.

“He’s got really good eyes for the game, understands pitching really well,” Paxton said. “So he’s really a great guy to talk to, bounce ideas off of . . . I told him what I was feeling [on my extension] and he had some really good thoughts for me.”

Fauci to throw first pitch

The Nationals announced Monday that “Nats super-fan,” and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Thursday night’s game.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career,” part of the team’s statement read. “So it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title.”

Fauci, it should be pointed out, has long talked about growing up in Brooklyn a die-hard Yankees fan.

Cessa back

Righty Luis Cessa, who missed the first two weeks of camp having tested positive for COVID-19 just before it began, threw a bullpen Monday in his first day on the field.

“I didn’t feel anything but it scared me when the test came back positive,” said Cessa, who added the only symptoms he felt at any point was losing his ability to taste. “No temperature or anything.”

Back to back for DJ

While Cessa likely won’t be ready for Thursday’s opener, DJ LeMahieu, who only reported for camp a few days before the pitcher as he also tested positive for the virus, started a second straight exhibition game Monday after playing three innings the night before vs. the Mets. It was another sign LeMahieu, whose first workout was Friday, could be declared ready for Thursday’s opener.