James Paxton will start for the Yankees in Game 1 of their American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday at the Stadium.

Masahiro Tanaka will start Game 2, with Luis Severino taking the hill for Game 3.

CC Sabathia, in his final MLB season, will not be on the Yankees' ALDS roster.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcements Thursday. Start time for Game 1 is 7:07 p.m. Eastern on Friday, with MLB Network and ESPN Radio broadcasting the game.

Paxton went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in his first season with the Yankees after coming from Seattle via an offseason trade. The lefty struck out 186 batters in 150 2/3 innings this season. Paxton ended the season strong, winning his last 10 decisions. (He pitched one inning in his last start on Sept. 27, leaving early with a tight left glute muscle.). In that span, he gave up more than three runs just one time.

"I expect him to go pitch really well and have a ton of confidence in his ability to do that," Boone said Wednesday about Paxton, who has never pitched in the postseason. "I have no reservations about him not being able to flourish in the environment."

Tanaka went 11-9 with a 4.45 ERA this season for the Yankees. But in five career postseason starts, Tanaka is 3-2 with a 1.50 ERA and has pitched five innings or more in each of those starts.

Severino made his season debut on Sept. 17 after missing most of the year with a shoulder injury and a lat injury. Severino went 1-1 with a 1.50 in three starts. In 12 innings pitched, Severino struck out 17, walked six and gave up six hits. In six previous postseason starts over the previous two seasons, Severino is 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA.

Boone said Sabathia's left shoulder did not bounce back as well as they hoped. Boone said Sabathia received a cortisone shot and could be an option if the Yankees advance into the later rounds of the playoffs.