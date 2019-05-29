Aaron Boone has shown himself to be a relentlessly glass-half-full kind of guy in his one-plus seasons managing the Yankees, and he demonstrated that again late Wednesday morning.

“I always have high expectations when we give the ball to James Paxton,” Boone said. “Expect him to go be able to give us some good quality.”

Still, with the lefthander making his first start since going on the injured list May 4 with left knee inflammation and on a fairly strict pitch count of about 70, there was no way to feel totally secure in that feeling.

The 30-year-old then went out and dominated, throwing four hitless innings in the Yankees' 7-0 victory over the Padres in front of 40,918 at the Stadium.

It gave the Yankees (36-19), who battered NL rookie of the year candidate Chris Paddack around for five innings, a series win, and set them up well for their four-game series, which starts Thursday night, against the Red Sox, who are third in the AL East.

The Padres (29-27), who finished with four hits, didn’t get their first hit until Wil Myers led off the sixth with a flare to the grass in short right where a sliding DJ LeMahieu saw the ball pop out of his glove.

Paxton, who had some uneven results before hitting the IL after complaining of discomfort in the knee, struck out seven in his four innings. Paxton, who lowered his ERA to 2.81 and was pulled after 66 pitches, walked two.

The 23-year-old Paddack came in 4-2 with a 1.93 ERA in nine starts, and entered the game having allowed four homers total. He nearly matched that in less than two innings on Wednesday.

Through 1 1/3 innings he allowed three, including back-to-back blasts to the first two batters he faced, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit.

The righthander came in with five hits allowed in a game as a season high; he allowed that many through nine batters faced Wednesday.

Overall Paddack was tagged for four runs and six hits over five innings. Gio Urshela also homered off him and Gleyber Torres added a homer off former Yankee Adam Warren, a two-run shot in the seventh that made it 7-0.

After Paxton struck out two in a 20-pitch first, the Yankees jumped on Paddack. Quickly.

LeMahieu fell in an 0-and-2 hole, then blasted a changeup to left-center for his fifth homer. Voit followed and ripped a 0-and-1 fastball to left-center, his 14th homer making it 2-0.

It marked the 10th time in franchise history the Yankees went back-to-back to open a game – the previous time was last July 7 at Toronto when Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge did so.

Paddack allowed his third of the day with one out in the second when Urshela lined a 1-and-2 changeup out to left, his third homer making it 3-0.

Chad Green relieved in the fifth and threw a hitless inning, the no-hitter preserved when Ian Kinsler hit a two-hop rocket that Urshela went to his right on his knees to backhand, then popped to his feet and fired a strike across the diamond.

The Yankees added on in the bottom half. LeMahieu worked a leadoff walk and scored on Gardner’s sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

They made it 5-0 in the sixth against Warren. Cameron Maybin singled with one and stole second. After Austin Romine struck out and with LeMahieu at the plate, Maybin took off for third. The throw by catcher Austin Hedges was a bad one, skipping into left, the error bringing in Maybin.