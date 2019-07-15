Make that two solid-to-good starts in a row from James Paxton and little to show for them. The lefthander, who was up and down much of the first half of the season, pitched well Monday night against the Rays but departed with his team behind.

Still, looking long-term, his performance was an overwhelmingly positive development for the Yankees.

Paxton allowed two runs — solo homers by come-from-nowhere Yankees-killer Travis d’Arnaud, a former Met — and seven hits in six innings to lower his ERA to 3.94.

Paxton entered the night 5-4 with a 4.01 ERA, with indications before the All-Star break that he might be ready to get on some kind of consistent roll. In his last start before the break, July 7 on the road against the Rays, he took the loss after allowing two runs and seven hits in seven innings in which he struck out 11 and walked none.

On Monday night, Paxton struck out seven and walked two. He was taken off the hook for the loss in the seventh inning when Gio Urshela homered off Emilio Pagan to tie it at 2. Edwin Encarnacion’s second homer of the game, a two-run shot in the eighth, gave the Yankees a 4-2 lead.

Blake Snell, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, allowed one run and three hits in five innings. The run came on Encarnacion’s homer in the fourth, which cut the Yankees’ deficit to 2-1.

D’arnaud, who hit a walk-off home run off Chad Green on July 6, started Monday’s game by poking a full-count fastball to right-center for his seventh homer. It was the continuation of a trend of first-inning struggles for Paxton, who entered with a 10.20 ERA in the first compared to a 2.49 ERA in all other innings.

Snell pitched a scoreless bottom half. Paxton started an 11-pitch, 1-2-3 second by striking out Kevin Kiermaier swinging at a curveball.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Yankees put two on in the second against Snell, with Aaron Hicks reaching on an infield hit and Gleyber Torres working a two-out walk. But Urshela, 21-for-58 (.362) this season with runners in scoring position, struck out swinging at a curveball.

D’Arnaud struck again in the third, hammering a 1-and-0 fastball to right to make it 2-0. It gave d’Arnaud three homers in 34 at-bats against the Yankees this season compared to five homers in 120 at-bats against everyone else.

Aaron Judge’s right arm helped short-circuit a Rays rally in the fourth. Avisail Garcia led off with a single — banging a comebacker off Paxton — and headed for third on Kiermaier’s sharp single to right. But Judge, after fielding the ball on the run, turned and fired a heat-seeking missile to third, cutting down the sliding runner for the second out (aided by a terrific tag by Urshela). Guillermo Heredia grounded to Urshela for the third out.

One pitch after yanking a full-count fastball just foul to left, Encarnacion straightened the next one out for his 26th homer, making it 2-1.

Gary Sanchez’s arm was heard from in the fifth. Willy Adames led off with a single and stole second. With Joey Wendle at the plate, Adames made a move toward third on a pitch and slipped trying to get back to second. That moment gave Sanchez just enough time to get Adames before he slid back into the bag.

Paxton pitched out of trouble on his own in the sixth. Yandy Diaz had an infield hit with one out and Garcia walked. Paxton struck out Kiermaier swinging at a 97-mph fastball out of the zone and got Heredia to line softly to short.