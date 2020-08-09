There were few positives for James Paxton to take from the first two starts of his 2020 season, and the lefthander didn’t even pretend there had been.

Paxton even copped to being “concerned” about his diminished fastball velocity after an unimpressive three-inning outing last Sunday night against the Red Sox.

Seven days later Paxton gave little cause for concern, yet there remained a bitter aftertaste to his outing.

Bitter because Paxton pitched far better than his final line and, more significant, bitter because the few mistakes he made proved costly in an overall disappointing 4-3 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field.

The Rays won it on Michael Perez’s two-out walk-off RBI single off Zack Britton in the ninth to inch within two games of the Yankees (10-6), who have lost five of seven after a seven-game winning streak.

“It definitely stings,” said Aaron Boone, whose team, which squandered a bevy of scoring chances all afternoon, took a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning.

Mike Brosseau, who got the Rays (8-8) on the board in the seventh with a two-run homer that brought them within 3-2, led off the ninth with a double off Britton. Gleyber Torres cut Brosseau down at third on Brandon Lowe’s grounder to short but, with Manuel Margot up, a wild pitch moved Lowe to second. Margot walked and Willy Adames moved the runners with a groundout, which preceded Perez’s sharp single to right for the game-winner.

“Just wasn’t very sharp with really anything from the get-go,” Britton said. “I didn’t execute many pitches today.”

It was a rough end to a tough 2-5 trip for the Yankees, one that included doubleheaders on Wednesday – against the Phillies – and Saturday – against the Rays.

The Yankees start a two-game series against the Braves Tuesday night at the Stadium.

Tampa appeared to take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth against Jonathan Holder on a one-out bases-loaded grounder by Hunter Renfroe, but the Yankees successfully challenged a safe call at first, turning the sequence into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Still, the story of the day was Paxton, who came in with a 13.50 ERA in two outings and his average fastball velocity in the low 90’s, 4-5 mph less than usual.

Paxton, his velocity up a tick, entered Sunday’s seventh inning throwing as well as any Yankees pitcher has in some time, striking out 11 over six scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit.

Then it all stunningly came apart over the 10 pitches Paxton threw in the seventh as the Rays (8-8), to that point with only one hit, collected three, including two homers that tied the score and knocked out Paxton. Jose Martinez led off the seventh with a double and came in with one out when Brosseau crushed a belt-high 0-and-2 fastball to left. Lowe followed by ripping a 0-and-1 cutter to right to tie it at 3-3.

“It’s a tough one,” said Paxton, who allowed those three runs, four hits and a walk over six-plus innings. “It was going really well, and the seventh inning rolled around, I made a few bad pitches and they made me pay, which is too bad. It is a great step in a good direction for me, I pitched a lot better today. Ending wasn’t what we wanted. That last inning was unfortunate.”

Rays starter Charlie Morton, who came in 1-1 with a 5.52 ERA but coming off a start last Tuesday against the Red Sox in which he allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings, left Sunday’s game with an undisclosed injury after walking Aaron Hicks to start the third inning. The Yankees went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine against Rays pitching.

“You know when you come here and play these guys runs are going to be at a premium,” Boone said. “They have a lot of quality arms, they match up really well, so they make it difficult.”