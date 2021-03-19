TODAY'S PAPER
How Jameson Taillon's duffel bag sold for $10

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon tips his hat to

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon tips his hat to the crowd after leaving the bottom of the second inning with the bases loaded against the Pirates at Lecom Park in Bradenton, Fla., on March 6. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

TAMPA, Fla. — If you were at a Goodwill store in Pittsburgh recently, you could have ended up with Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon’s old duffel bag.

That’s what happened to a baseball fan named Ian French, according to Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan.

French was shopping at a local Goodwill when he spotted a duffel bag that had a Pirates’ "P" logo, the name "Jameson Taillon" and the number 50 printed on a white card on the side of the bag.

French said he bought it for $10. He posted about it on Twitter and added a photo of the empty bag in the back of his truck: "I think I just bought @JTaillon50 duffel bag at Goodwill."

Taillon, who the Yankees acquired in a trade with the Pirates on Jan. 24, replied and confirmed on Twitter that the bag was his. Or used to be.

"Yeah, moved out of my place in Bloomfield the other day," Taillon wrote, referring to a Pittsburgh neighborhood. "Had that taken to Goodwill. Lots of miles left in that bad boy."

French told the radio station: "I was out at the Southside Goodwill with my wife looking for things for her shop. She runs an Etsy shop where she resells vintages goods and candles. I was just milling around, saw the Pirates logo, then saw his name on it and just had to get it."

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

