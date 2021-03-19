How Jameson Taillon's duffel bag sold for $10

TAMPA, Fla. — If you were at a Goodwill store in Pittsburgh recently, you could have ended up with Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon’s old duffel bag.

That’s what happened to a baseball fan named Ian French, according to Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan.

French was shopping at a local Goodwill when he spotted a duffel bag that had a Pirates’ "P" logo, the name "Jameson Taillon" and the number 50 printed on a white card on the side of the bag.

French said he bought it for $10. He posted about it on Twitter and added a photo of the empty bag in the back of his truck: "I think I just bought @JTaillon50 duffel bag at Goodwill."

Taillon, who the Yankees acquired in a trade with the Pirates on Jan. 24, replied and confirmed on Twitter that the bag was his. Or used to be.

"Yeah, moved out of my place in Bloomfield the other day," Taillon wrote, referring to a Pittsburgh neighborhood. "Had that taken to Goodwill. Lots of miles left in that bad boy."

French told the radio station: "I was out at the Southside Goodwill with my wife looking for things for her shop. She runs an Etsy shop where she resells vintages goods and candles. I was just milling around, saw the Pirates logo, then saw his name on it and just had to get it."