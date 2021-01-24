The Yankees made the second addition to their starting rotation of the offseason, agreeing to acquire righthander Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for four prospects.

Pittsburgh received righthanders Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith.

Taillon, a 29-year-old righthander, joins a rotation headed by his former Pirates teammate Gerrit Cole. It also is projected to include Deivi Garcia, Jordan Montgomery and Corey Kluber, who has a pending one-year, $11 million contract subject to a successful physical.

In addition, Luis Severino is expected to return from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27 and Domingo German is expected back from a domestic violence suspension that caused him to miss last season.

"Bittersweet day for me over here!" Taillon wrote on Twitter. "Trying to process everything — have SO much to say to the city of Pittsburgh and my teammates. Also have SO much to say about this incredible opportunity and to the city/fans in New York."

This deal makes it less likely the Yankees will re-sign Masahiro Tanaka, who became a free agent. The Yankees lost two other starters to free agency, J.A. Happ, who signed with Minnesota, and James Paxton, who remains unsigned.

Taillon was 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA in seven starts during the 2019 season, when he started on Opening Day for the Pirates. He did not pitch after May 1, going on the injured list with a strained right elbow flexor tendon. He had surgery on Aug. 13 with Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek to repair the flexor tendon and have ulnar collateral ligament revision surgery, his second Tommy John procedure.

Taillon was selected by Pittsburgh with the second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft, but his big-league career was delayed by Tommy John surgery on April 9, 2014, and sports hernia surgery on July 8, 2015.

He was limited in 2014 to a pair of spring training games and in 2015 to seven extended spring training appearances. He made his big-league debut on June 8, 2016.

Taillon is 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in four major-league seasons. A five-pitch pitcher, he averaged 95 mph with his fastball, throwing it on about one-quarter of his pitches while mixing it with a sinker, curveball, slider and occasional changeups. He struck out 30 and walked eight in 37 1/3 innings two years ago.

Taillon is eligible for free agency after the 2022 season. He agreed last month to a one-year, $2.25 million contract.