For Jameson Taillon, enough was enough.

The righthander allowed four runs and five hits in exactly one-third of an inning in a disastrous start June 12 at Philadelphia, which further ballooned his season ERA to 5.74.

The brief afternoon, which Taillon afterward called "humiliating," nonetheless provided the exact kick in the rear the pitcher needed.

"I felt like it kind of just opened my eyes where [it's] like, ‘We're in June, it's time for me to put my foot down and get some results,’" Taillon said. "You can't just be strictly about the process all year. The process has to match up with the results at some point."

Taillon said the next day he went to pitching coach Matt Blake and members of the analytics department, he said, to "get on the same page."

Things began to turn, Taillon said, the following day when he threw a bullpen.

"Pitch mix kind of switched a little bit, I started throwing two-seam [fastballs] a bit more, started throwing the curveball a little harder and more aggressively, started trying to throw my heater down and away to righties a little more," Taillon said. "So I feel like everything's kind of played a part [in this stretch]. And then once you have one or two good starts and you remember what success feels like, the confidence kind of builds a little bit and plays into it too."

The results certainly have followed as Taillon comes into Wednesday’s start 7-4 with a 4.11 ERA but 6-0 with a 2.28 ERA in eight starts since the debacle in Philadelphia. Taillon was named the AL’s Pitcher of the Month after going 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA in five July starts.

Roster doings

The Yankees made a slew of roster moves pregame, starting with officially placing Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and on the COVID-19 IL. Luis Gil was recalled to take Cole’s start Tuesday night. Additionally, Gio Urshela was put on the IL with a left hamstring strain and righties Brody Koerner and Stephen Ridings – who was born in Huntington and went to St. Anthony’s High School – were each signed to major-league contracts and selected to the 26-man roster from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In one final transaction announced Tuesday, the Yankees claimed outfielder Jonathan Davis off of waivers from the Blue Jays.