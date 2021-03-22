TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees righthander Jameson Taillon has met Aaron Boone's high expectations

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon tips his hat to

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon tips his hat to the crowd after leaving the bottom of the second inning with the bases loaded against the Pirates at Lecom Park in Bradenton, Fla., on March 6. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
TAMPA, Fla. — Health questions aside, Aaron Boone said that coming into camp, he had "pretty high expectations" for Jameson Taillon.

The righthander has met them.

Making what likely was his second-to-last appearance of spring training Monday night, Taillon allowed his first run — snapping an 8 1/3-inning scoreless streak — against the Phillies at Steinbrenner Field. Taillon reached 60 pitches in the third inning and was removed with the bases loaded and one run in, but that did nothing to obscure what has been a tremendous camp for a pitcher who hasn’t had a full season since 2018.

"We certainly know what he’s capable of when he’s been healthy," Boone said. "We knew we were getting a really good pitcher and felt like we were getting a healthy pitcher. So I think I came in with those kind of expectations, and to this point he's been terrific."

Taillon struck out five and allowed five hits.

Admiration society

Gary Sanchez tabbed DJ LeMahieu "The Machine" in April 2019 and has said of the second baseman: "He’s such a good ballplayer, it’s hard to describe."

The catcher is far from the only Yankee who can sound like a fanboy when discussing the notoriously quiet LeMahieu, who enjoys an almost reverential status in the clubhouse.

"I mean, he’s amazing," Gleyber Torres said Monday afternoon. "I’m just trying to learn everything I possibly can [from him]."

Little progress for Miggy

Miguel Andujar was shut down a little over a week ago with right hand and wrist issues, and Boone said not to expect him to appear in a game "anytime soon."

"It’s not imminent," Boone said of Andujar seeing game action. "He is doing better dealing with the soreness and nerve and inflammation in there that has seemingly gotten a little better each day. He’s been on the field doing defensive work, without throwing though. He’s not hitting yet."

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

