Jameson Taillon knows he can’t get that time back – the months and years he lost to testicular cancer and two different Tommy John surgeries.

He’s never going to be the pitcher he dreamed of becoming when he was drafted second overall in 2010: 20-win seasons, playing for 15 straight years, finishing with a 100 career WAR. He’s 29 now, signed by the Yankees as a reclamation project, and when he took the mound against the Orioles Wednesday, he was doing so for the first time in 707 days.

So no, that time isn’t coming back, but he sure can make the best of whatever’s left. And he’s off to a fantastic start.

He pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowed two solo home runs, but only three hits. He walked none, struck out seven, stayed consistently in control, and handed over the ball after he reached his pitch count. He ended up throwing 74 pitches, 47 for strikes, and got a fist bump from Aaron Boone as he left the game.

His two homers came in the fourth, when Cedric Mullins teed off on an 85-mph changeup. One batter later, Anthony Santander showed up with the encore: a solo shot to right-center, this time on a 93-mph fastball high in the zone

"I wasn’t so sure, a couple years ago, that I would ever be on this stage again," Taillon said leading up to the start. "There will never be anything like my debut. There will never be another moment like coming back from cancer. But this is up there with all those. It’s very different, but it’s extremely exciting… This is going to sound cheesy, but I’m just excited to be part of the Yankees and to go out on the Yankee Stadium mound and get to work."

With a changed delivery meant to put less strain on his elbow, Taillon pitched to plan – a fastball topping out at 95 mph and, more importantly, a slick, crisp curveball that didn’t look like it was coming out of a hand that laid dormant for so long.

And though he left the game with a one-run deficit, there was nothing but cheers from the crowd as he walked to the dugout. Hi-fives greeted him there, along with a big grin from his good friend and once-Pirates teammate Gerrit Cole.

"I think he’s going to be a real asset in what I feel like is a pitching group that’s really growing and pushing one another," Boone said before the game. "This is a guy that didn’t necessarily spend the offseason getting ready but more getting ready for the season and there’s some comfort in that."

Taillon said he had plenty of low points that led him to this one high. The first Tommy John, in 2014, was one thing. But then there was a sports hernia that cost him 2015, and then the two-month recovery from cancer, which happened in 2017. And finally, the lowest of the low: 2019, in the months leading up to his second Tommy John, he said. The rehab wasn’t working. His arm didn’t feel right. His future was shrouded in a darkness that was both frustrating and terrifying.

"I didn’t feel any progress was being made," he said. "I was really frustrated…The ultimate low point where you have those doubts and in the back of my mind. I’m well aware of what the history for two-time Tommy John guys is, what that history is like."

The answer: Not good.

But eventually, Taillon decided he wasn’t going to let circumstance decide his future. He went to the Florida Baseball Ranch, known for shaping pitchers. He shortened his arm swing. He relied more on his legs. He protected that arm.

His reward came Wednesday, when neither nerves nor rust could touch him.

"It’s kind of felt like one big, multiyear buildup," he said. "There’s definitely going to be some feels. Really, more than anything, it’s just positive emotion. I’m really grateful to have a second chance at this."