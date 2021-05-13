ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – That was some odd night from Jameson Taillon.

Some good – in the form of a season-high nine strikeouts – but plenty of bad.

And the latter, on a night the soft-tossing 41-year-old Rich Hill was on his game, was too much to overcome in a noncompetitive 9-1 loss to the Rays in front of 6,229 at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

The Yankees (20-17) had their winning streak end at four though they won two of three games in the series. That was accomplished despite having eight members of the traveling party test positive for COVID-19 during that span, including Gleyber Torres.

Taillon, 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA coming in, alternated between being unhittable and exactly the kind of pitcher a struggling Rays offense was happy to face.

The righthander, strikeouts aside, allowed four runs, six hits, including a two-run homer, and two walks over 4 2/3 innings.

Hill, briefly a Yankee in 2014 when he made 14 relief appearances with them, allowed three hits and three walks over 6 2/3 innings in improving to 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA. The lefthander struck out nine.

Down 9-0 in the ninth, Clint Frazier grounded into a double play with the bases loaded and none out to make it 9-1.

Taillon retired the first two Rays in the first but a single by Manuel Margot, a double by Brandon Lowe and two-run single by Yandy Diaz made it 2-0.

Taillon struck out the side on 15 pitches in the second and, after the Yankees stranded two in the top of the third, the Rays (20-19) added on in the bottom half.

Randy Arozarena led off with a walk and Austin Meadows, who had a 10-pitch at-bat in the first before striking out, ripped a changeup to right, his team-best eighth homer making it 4-0.

The Yankees put their second runner in scoring position in the sixth when Aaron Judge led off with a double, making the rightfielder 6-for-10 in the series. After Gio Urshela struck out, Gary Sanchez reached on an infield single to second, giving the Yankees runners at the corners. Mike Ford, in a 2-for-26 slide, made it 2-for-27 by hitting into an inning-ending double play.

Mike King, who took over for Taillon with two outs in the fifth and had yet to allow a run in four games this season, saw that come to an end in the sixth. He walked Joey Wendle to start the inning and Kevan Smith followed with a single. After King struck out Brett Phillips and Mike Brosseau, Arozarena blasted a sinker to left-center, his fourth homer blowing it open at 7-0. Meadow’s two-run double off Justin Wilson in the eighth made it 9-0.

Notes and quotes

Aaron Hicks, who missed Tuesday’s game with a bruised right shin, was sidelined Thursday with a sore left wrist that’s had been bothering the outfielder "the last couple of days," Aaron Boone said. "We're hoping it's not a big deal," the manager added. Hicks was scheduled to undergo an MRI….Luis Severino, scratched from his scheduled live BP session Wednesday morning because of back stiffness, threw to three batters in live BP at the minor league complex Thursday morning. "I heard he was 96 mph (with his fastball velocity) and that it went really well," Boone said.