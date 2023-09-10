Yankees rookie Jasson Dominguez has torn ulnar collateral ligament, Aaron Boone says

Jasson Dominguez’s meteoric development that landed him in the majors far sooner than most expected ended abruptly Sunday afternoon with the startling news the touted rookie suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow, knocking him out for the next 9-10 months at least.

“Crushed for him,” a somber Aaron Boone said after the Yankees’ wild 4-3 victory over the Brewers in 13 innings. “But he’ll have great support. We’ve seen how he handles everything, he’s even handling this well. He’ll be fine. He’s going to come out of this better and stronger and we’ll support him the whole way.”

The switch-hitting Dominguez, 8-for-31 (.258) with four homers, seven RBIs and a .980 OPS in the first eight games of his big-league career after getting called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (after just nine games there), said he first felt discomfort in the elbow last Sunday in Houston.

“I felt like something wasn’t right, but not preventing me to play,” Dominguez said through his interpreter in the clubhouse following Sunday’s game, one in which he was a last-minute scratch because he could not make it through batting practice in the indoor cages. “We had a day off on Monday, so Tuesday it felt about the same, but warming up and getting loose for the game it got to the point where I could play. And then Wednesday, that’s when I told the trainers that I was feeling some discomfort that wasn’t going away. Since Wednesday, it’s gotten progressively worse.”

Dominguez, who said he would undergo surgery “as soon as possible,” could not pinpoint one action or swing that caused the initial discomfort. But he said he had not felt anything in the elbow at any point in the season, which started with in Double-A Somerset.

Of receiving the diagnosis after undergoing testing earlier in the day, Dominguez said: “Definitely very shocking news. Never expecting for this to be the result. Now understanding what happened, you have to look forward and go through it.”

From the time he walked into the clubhouse for his first big-league spring training, Dominguez impressed his veteran teammates with his easy-going demeanor coupled with just the right amount of confidence, not to mention the skillset that earned him the nickname “the Martian” from the time the Yankees signed him out of the Dominican Republic for a franchise record $5.1 million signing bonus in July 2019.

Dominguez arrived in Houston Sept. 1 as hyped a prospect as the Yankees have had in years and delivered immediately, homering in his first big-league swing, off future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander no less. He homered in three of his first five games, all the while playing a solid centerfield and continuing to impress his major league teammates who, as was the case in the spring, raved about his abilities but also his advance maturity.

The latter was on display Sunday as, after finding out not only his 2023 season was over but that he’ll likely miss most, if not all, of 2024 Dominguez answered reporters’ questions easily and evenly, at times even flashing a smile.

“Really good experience. Fortunate,” Dominguez said of his brief taste of the majors. “Fortunate to be here, to be able to play those eight games and really see how it is inside this clubhouse in the big leagues. Really good experience.”

Boone, clearly affected by the news, which he found out about shortly after the game, called it “a moment of time in the grand scheme of things” for a young player with so much potential.

“It’s about taking care of it now,” Boone said. “It’s sports. Unfortunately, you have tough things that happen all the time. This is something that he should he completely recover and bounce back from. But in the moment, you’re crushed for the kid.”