Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ top positional prospect, made his professional debut on Monday in Tampa for the Florida Complex League Yanks. The 18-year-old went 0-for-2 with a walk playing in six innings of a 4-0 win.

Dominguez is a switch-hitting centerfielder from the Dominican Republic. The Yankees invested almost all of their international bonus pool money for 2019 when they inked him for a reported $5.1 million. Though he is still likely years from the big leagues, he did make an impression on Aaron Boone in spring training.

"I've seen him in the box quite a bit off some live pitching already this year – he’s a special talent," Boone said. "I look forward to him starting his career and charting his own path. And hopefully the, the hype and the pressure doesn't become too much of a factor; it’s also something that can fuel a player."

LeMahieu, Judge All-Star finalists

DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge were announced Monday as finalists to start at the All-Star game. LeMahieu is one of three second basemen in the running. Judge is one of nine outfielders on the final ballot.

Relief coming

The Yankees are expected to activate relievers Darren O’Day and Justin Wilson for Tuesday’s game against the Angels at the Stadium.

The righthanded O’Day went on the 10-day injured list at the start of May with a rotator cuff strain. He’d appeared in 10 games and pitched nine innings to a 3.00 ERA for the Yanks. On a minor league rehab assignment he made three appearances and threw a scoreless inning in each.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The lefthanded Wilson went on the IL May 29 with a right hamstring strain. He’d appeared in 15 games and was 1-1 with a 6.08 ERA. On a minor league rehab assignment, he appeared in three games and threw three no-hit innings.

Notes & quotes

Reliever Zack Britton, who was placed on the IL Saturday after leaving a loss to the Red Sox with a hamstring injury, had an MRI exam on Monday however Boone had not read the report on it before first pitch. Britton clearly was feeling better as he went out with the rest of the pitchers and took fielding practice. . . . Reliever Wandy Peralta, on the IL with a lower back strain, threw a bullpen session. Boone said "he’s close to being over the hump."