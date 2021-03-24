TAMPA, Fla. – There’s the talk about Aaron Judge not homering yet this spring, Gary Sanchez’s slide since hitting his third homer early on in Grapefruit League action and other assorted unavoidable narratives that occur this time of year.

But few of it matters.

If Judge homers over the next week, fine. If Sanchez breaks out of his slump, terrific.

Still doesn’t matter.

Those players – and others locked in as regulars in the Yankees’ lineup – are secure in their roster spots as next Thursday’s season-opener vs. Toronto at the Stadium creeps closer.

But for a handful of players, recent results, and those to come over the next week, certainly can matter.

And the race for the final roster spot – with Mike Tauchman, Tyler Wade, Jay Bruce and Derek Dietrich more or less the primary contenders – very well could be determined in the next day or two.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"No decision has been made as of right now," Aaron Boone said after the Yankees' 5-0 loss to the Blue Jays Wednesday afternoon.

Bruce, who has an out in his contract that can be exercised this week if he’s not told he’s on the major league roster, looked to be a shoo-in when the Yankees brought the veteran outfielder aboard with a minor-league deal Feb. 13. But after a fast start Bruce, whose lefty bat and ability to play a couple of outfield spots as well as first base, has slowed at the plate and looked uneven in his opportunities at first.

Of the four, only Bruce was in the lineup Wednesday at Steinbrenner Field, batting sixth and playing first. Bruce went 0-for-2, dropping him to a .194 average with two homers and a .662 OPS.

Dietrich, who played Tuesday in Lakeland against the Tigers and went 0-for-1 but with three walks, is hitting .167 with one homer and a .686 OPS in 11 games.

Tauchman is perhaps the most intriguing case.

The 30-year-old outfielder, who can play all three outfield spots, is out of options. That means he would have to clear waivers before being sent to the minor leagues. More than a few opposing team scouts have speculated throughout the spring Tauchman is a prime candidate to be dealt because extra outfielders always seem to be in demand, especially this time of year.

But Tauchman, who was very good during a breakout 2019 season when he hit .277 with 13 homers and an .865 OPS, has appeal to the Yankees, who are trying to figure out if that is the "real" Tauchman. Or is it the one who in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, as he battled shoulder issues, regressed, hitting .242 with no homers and a .648 OPS. Tauchman is also relatively inexpensive – due to make $575,000 this season – and is under team control for another four years.

"I don't have any say in that," Tauchman said Wednesday morning. "I've personally been happy with my level of at-bats. I’ve been happy with the I've played the outfield, and I've been happy with how my body's felt. I think that I'm in a position to play at a high level in the major leagues this year. And to me, that's much more of a priority than worrying about what people way above my paygrade are going to do."

Wade is probably secure because of his ability to play solid to very good defense at three infield positions and also, in a pinch, the outfield. But the 26-year-old, who hit well throughout his minor league career, has not yet proved he can do so in the majors so nothing is guaranteed.

"I think the stigma behind a utility player is not so much negative anymore," said Wade, hitting .233 with a .533 OPS this spring. "I feel like more teams are kind of having that guy. I think it's important. I think defense wins championships. It's kind of a cliche saying, but at the end of the day, when it's a one run game, you need good defense."