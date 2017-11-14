ORLANDO, Fla. — Joe Girardi arrived at the GM meetings Tuesday still active.

At least as a member of Major League Baseball’s competition committee, to which he was named in May while managing the Yankees.

“I talked about the importance of the game to me and passing it on from generation to generation and I want to be a part of it,” Girardi said after the nearly 3 1⁄2-hour meeting.

And does Girardi want to continue on the committee into next season, even as he no longer has a manager’s job, let go by the Yankees after 10 years?

“Of course,” he said. “I’m going to stay with it as long as they want me.”

Girardi, not especially known as a quipster, smiled.

“That’s kind of what I do,” he added, a reference to the way things ended with the Yankees after 10 years at the helm.

Girardi, who wanted to come back for an 11th season, said he did not feel bitter, though he acknowledged being “a little shocked” when general manager Brian Cashman informed him after a Game 7 ALCS loss to the Astros that he planned to go in another direction.

“It’s life. You understand that you have to move on,” Girardi said. “Invested a lot of time there and have a lot of great memories there, but this is part of life. When you take a job as a manager, you know that this is a possibility. And you have to deal with this, and you also get to deal with the other side, the excitement of being hired. I’ve been on both sides.”

Girardi won’t manage next season but expects to land a broadcasting job of some kind, something he did for the YES Network between managing stints with the Marlins and Yankees. Obviously, YES would not be a consideration for next season.

“I’d probably do more of a national thing,” Girardi said. “I’d think that [YES] would be kind of strange.”

Cashman has cited several reasons for wanting to move on, mentioning most prominently Girardi’s “connectivity and communication” issues, with young players especially.

“I don’t worry about that,” Girardi said. “I’m one that I’m pretty aware of what happens and what goes on inside a clubhouse, so I don’t ever worry about that . . . He [Cashman] has his reasons. Again, he’s a decision-maker and he wanted something different, so I’m not coming back.”

Girardi said he’s followed, though not necessarily intentionally, the search for his replacement.

“It’s hard not to because if you go on a website or watching TV, it flashes across the bottom,” he said. “But it’s not something I’m paying close attention to.”