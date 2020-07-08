Joe Girardi acknowledged it will be strange.

Girardi, in his first season managing the Phillies, will have his new club at Yankee Stadium July 20 to take on the team he managed from 2008-17.

“I think it’ll be odd because I'm not used to going in the other dugout or the other locker room,” Girardi said Wednesday. “It will be really good to get back and see people that I know. I look forward to seeing [clubhouse manager] Lou [Cucuzza] on the other side in the clubhouse. I remain friends with Lou and talk to him on a regular basis.”

It will be the third of the Yankees three exhibition games (the first two are against the Mets). The Yankees will then play Girardi’s Phillies four times during the 60-game regular season, including July 29 and 30 at the Stadium (July 29 is the Yankees’ home opener). Girardi went 910-710 in 10 seasons with the Yankees, winning the World Series in 2009, the most recent of the franchise’s 27 titles.

When Girardi returned to Steinbrenner Field for a Grapefruit League game March 4 in Tampa, he said any lingering bitterness he had toward Yankees GM Brian Cashman for letting him go after the 2017 season had gone away, primarily because of a clear-the-air meeting between the two at Girardi’s Westchester home after the 2018 season.

“It will be good to get back,” Girardi said. “But it's going be a little bit different. I have to make sure I don't turn into the wrong door when I come down the stairs — and I think we do come in a different way as the visiting team so that should help out. I won't lead. I will follow to make sure I go to the right place.”

Extra bases

RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, whose travel issues from his native Nicaragua kept him from the first four days of workouts, threw a bullpen Wednesday and is expected to throw a sim game Saturday, Aaron Boone said . . . the manager said OF Clint Frazier has been dealing with “a little plantar fasciitis” but that isn’t the reason he’s been limited at times in camp. “It hasn’t really held him back,” Boone said. “We’ve held him out.”