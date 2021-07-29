The Joey Gallo deal is done.

The Yankees have completed a trade for the lefthanded slugger, the club officially announced Thursday. Gallo and lefthanded pitcher Joely Rodriguez were acquired from the Texas Rangers in exchange for four minor-leaguers: pitcher Glenn Otto and infielders Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith.

Named to his second All-Star team earlier this season, Gallo is a significant upgrade for the Yankees. According to baseball researcher Katie Sharp, Gallo’s 138 homers since 2017 are the most by any lefthanded batter over the last five seasons. The Yankees for several years have salivated over what his smooth swing might look like at Yankee Stadium with its famous short porch in right. This season, Gallo has slashed .223/.379/.490 with 25 homers, 55 RBIs and an MLB-leading 74 walks.

The 27-year-old Gallo, in addition to providing the Yankees a much-needed lefthanded-hitting presence in their righty-heavy lineup, is also a Gold Glove-winning outfielder, which will benefit what has been a poor defensive club in 2021.

Rodriguez, 29, has a 5.93 ERA in 31 relief apperances for Texas this season, missing an early stretch with an ankle injury.

Indications are Yankees GM Brian Cashman, who dealt Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Reds for a player to be named — mainly to clear Wilson’s $4 million salary off the books — may not be done before Friday’s deadline.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Yankees, though well behind Boston at the moment, look at an American League that has some good teams but none without flaws, and still see a path, if they can just get into the postseason, to their first World Series appearance since 2009.

With Erik Boland