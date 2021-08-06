TODAY'S PAPER
Joey Gallo is no one-trick pony for the Yankees

The Yankees' Joey Gallo follows through on his

The Yankees' Joey Gallo follows through on his three-run home run against the Mariners during the seventh inning of an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Joey Gallo got all the headlines and highlights on Thursday night for his massive uppercut swing that resulted in a towering three-run home run, his first as a Yankee, in a victory over Seattle.

Manager Aaron Boone says there’s more to the slugger’s game than just slugging.

"I think when everyone thinks of Joey Gallo, they think of the offense and the high on-base [percentage] and the massive power," Boone said on Friday before the Yankees hosted the Mariners. "But he’s a complete player. He’s a special defender. Was having an amazing year playing rightfield in Texas. Has gone over and instantaneously you see his athleticism playing leftfield, especially in our leftfield where it’s a premium to have a defender out there because it’s spacious. Feel like he’s going to be really good over there for us. And then, on the bases, as well. He’s fast. He’s athletic. Plays really hard. He’s a complete package."

Gallo was 5-for-27 (four doubles, one home run) as a Yankee going into Friday.

Higgy’s third in row

With Gary Sanchez on the COVID-19 list, Kyle Higashioka started behind the plate for the third consecutive day for the third time in his big-league career.

Boone’s plans for Higashioka and lefty-swinging backup Rob Brantly made it sound as if he’s expecting Sanchez to be out for at least the 10 days that players usually need on the COVID list.

"Day game tomorrow, [Higashioka] is probably not going to be in there," Boone said. "And then kind of on the matchups moving forward, I think we probably get a couple of lefties in Kansas City. He’ll probably play two out of three there and then I envision kind of two out of three in Chicago. We’ll be mindful of that and we’ll get Rob in there, as well, to kind of share that load with him."

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

