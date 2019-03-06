John Sterling's home runs calls for Yankees are quite the thing around here. Whenever a new player joins the Yankees, a little section of the vast social media world wonders and guesses at what Sterling's home run call for that player will be.
Here's a collection of Sterling's home run calls through the years.
Gleyber Torres
John Sterling's HR call: "This is Gleyber Day! And he is the Gleyber of the month!"
Also: “Like a good Gleyber, Torres is there!”
Giancarlo Stanton
John Sterling's HR call: "Giancarlo, non si può stoparlo! It is a Stantonian home run!”
(The first part of the phrase roughly translates from Italian to, "Giancarlo, you can't be stopped!", though the proper Italian word for "stopped" is "fermare." Sterling appeared to use "stoparlo" for rhyming purposes, though he used "fermarlo" on later home runs before switching back to "stoparlo".)
Sterling also used this call for Stanton: (singing) "Non dimenticar, that ball sure traveled far! Giancarlo! It is a Stantonian home run." (The first part of the phrase translates to "Do not forget.")
Miguel Andujar
John Sterling's HR call: " Andujar hit it far! And he's getting Miggy with it!"
Luke Voit
John Sterling's HR call: "Luke here, Voit is adroit!"
Austin Romine
John Sterling's HR call: "Romie, my homie!"
Also: "Austin POWERS one!"
Gary Sanchez
John Sterling's HR call: "Gary is scary!"
Aaron Judge
John Sterling's HR call: “All rise! Here comes the Judge! On Judgment Day, he homers to [location]!”
Didi Gregorius
Sterling's call: "Yes in-Didi! Gregorius has Yankees fans euphorious!"
Aaron Hicks
John Sterling's HR call: "Hicks hits one into the sticks. Aaron hammers one!"
Greg Bird
Sterling's call: "Bye bye, Birdie! Here he is, the Birdman of New York."
Brett Gardner
Sterling’s call: “Gardy goes yardy!”
Jacoby Ellsbury
Sterling's call: "Jacoby Ellsburies it! A jack by Jacoby!"
Clint Frazier
John Sterling's call: "Downtown goes Frazier! That Fraizah will amaze ya!"
Adeiny Hechavarria
John Sterling's HR call: "Hechavarria! Mamma Mia!"
Andrew McCutchen
John Sterling's HR call: "Cutch in the clutch!"
Shane Robinson
John Sterling's HR call: "Here's to you, Mr. Robinson!"
Tyler Wade
John Sterling's HR call: "Tyler waded into that pitch!"
Kyle Higashioka
John Sterling's HR call: "Higashioka, the home run stroker!"
Neil Walker
John Sterling's HR call: "Neil Walker, the home run corker, hits one to the seats!"
Brandon Drury
John Sterling's HR call: "Aaron's the Judge, but Brandon's the Drury!"
Todd Frazier
John Sterling's HR call: "He is the Toddfather. In Todd we trust."
Ji-Man Choi
John Sterling's HR call: "Ji-Man is a He-Man! Oh boy, oh Choi!"
Chris Carter
John Sterling's HR call: "Carter hits it harder!"
Matt Holliday
John Sterling's HR call: "Happy Holliday! Happy Holliday! Matt has bat!"
Billy Butler
John Sterling's HR call: "Yes, the Butler did it!"
Tyler Austin
John Sterling's HR call: "Tyler a yellow ribbon on that one! Austin powers one to [location]! Yeah, baby!"
Ronald Torreyes
John Sterling's HR call: "Torreyes is terrific! Bonny Ronnie!"
Chris Parmelee
John Sterling's HR call: "Parm does harm!"
Starlin Castro
John Sterling's HR call: "Star light, star bright, Starlin just hit that with all his might! Starlin is darlin'!"
Dustin Ackley
Sterling's call: "Dustin goes bustin'!"
Rob Refsnyder
Sterling's call: "Rob Refsnyder has Seoul!"
Jose Pirela
John Sterling's call: "Jose Pirela, he's a happy fella!"
Slade Heathcott
Sterling's call: "A heat shot from Heathcott!"
Garrett Jones
Sterling's call: "Jones leaves his Garrett!"
Stephen Drew
Sterling's call: "Stephen Drew! How do you do! He sends a 'Drewskie' to the fans."
Brian McCann
Sterling's call: "Oh McCann can, yes McCann can!"
Chase Headley
Sterling's call: "You can bank on Chase. Headley is deadly!"
Carlos Beltran
Sterling's call: "'Los is loose. A belt by Beltran!"
Alex Rodriguez
Sterling’s call: “It’s an A-bomb! From A-Rod!”
Mark Teixeira
Sterlings call: Mark sends a Tex message! You're on the Mark, Teixeira!
Brendan Ryan
Sterling’s call: “That was Ryan's Hope!”
Chris Young
Sterling's call: "Younger than springtime! Forever young!"
John Ryan Murphy
Sterling's call: "John Ryan sends one flyin'!"
Martin Prado
Sterling's call: "Martin is keen. He is the Prado of the Yankees!"
Zelous Wheeler
Sterling's call: "Wheels up for Zelous!"
Brian Roberts
Sterling's call: "Bye bye Brian!"
Yangervis Solarte
Sterling's call: "Never nervous Yangervis!", then he sings "So-lar-te" to the tune of Dean Martin's "Volare."
Dean Anna
Sterling's call: "Anna is on the Dean's list!"
Derek Jeter
Sterling’s call: “El Capitan!”
Robinson Cano
Sterling’s call: “Robbie Cano, don't ya know?”
Kelly Johnson
Sterling's call: "Kelly killed it!"
Mark Reynolds
Sterling’s call: “You're on the Mark, Reynolds!”
Alfonso Soriano
Sterling's call: "Sori, RIGHT number!"
Zoilo Almonte
Sterling's call: "You know what (opposing city)'s thinking: Curses, Zoiled again!"
David Adams
Sterling's call: "David is Goliath!"
Curtis Granderson
Sterling’s call: “He’s something sort of Grandish! The Grandyman can! Oh, the Grandyman can!”
Travis Hafner
Sterling’s call: “Travis becomes a Pronx Bomber! A Hafner Homer!”
Vernon Wells
Sterling’s call: “The Bronx is Vernon! Wells rings the bells!”
Lyle Overbay
Sterling’s call: “Lyle hits it a mile!”
Brennan Boesch
Sterling’s call: “BB hits a BB! That’s Boesch, by gosh!”
Chris Stewart
Sterling's call: "Stewart Chris-tens the seats!"
Ichiro Suzuki
Sterling’s call: “Ichiro, the Yankees’ rising son, says sayonara!”
Ben Francisco
Sterling’s call: “He opened his Golden Gates and hit it into the seats! Hey! It’s a Ben Francisco Treat!”
Kevin Youkilis
Sterling’s call: “It’s a nuke from Youk!”
Eduardo Nunez
Sterling’s call: “Nuney to the mooney!”
Jason Giambi
Sterling’s call: “The Giambino!”
Tino Martinez
Sterling’s call: "The Bamtino!"
Nick Swisher
Sterling’s call: “Nick is positively Swishalicious!”
Jorge Posada
Sterling’s call: “Jorgie juiced one!”
Bernie Williams
Sterling's call: "Bern, baby, Bern!"
Johnny Damon
Sterling’s call: “He hit a Johnny rocket!"
Hideki Matsui
Sterling’s call: “It’s a thrilla from Godzilla!” (If it’s a walkoff, add: “The sayonara kid does it again!”)
Bobby Abreu
Sterling's call: "El comedulce!"
Melky Cabrera
Sterling's call: "The Melk Man delivers! That's the Melky Way!"
Lance Berkman
Sterling's call: "Sir Lancelot rides to the rescue! C'est lui! C'est lui!"
Andruw Jones
Sterling's call: "Andruw Jones makes his bones!"
Jesus Montero
Sterling's call: "Jesus has been turned loose!"
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.