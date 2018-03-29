John Sterling's home run calls for Yankees.
Giancarlo Stanton
John Sterling's HR call: "Giancarlo, non si può stoparlo! It is a Stantonian home run." (The first part of the phrase roughly translates from Italian to, "Giancarlo, he can't be stopped!", though the proper Italian word for "stopped" is "fermare." Sterling appears to use "stoparlo" for rhyming purposes.)
Todd Frazier
John Sterling's HR call: "He is the Toddfather. In Todd we trust."
Ji-Man Choi
John Sterling's HR call: "Ji-Man is a He-Man! Oh boy, oh Choi!"
Clint Frazier
John Sterling's call: "Downtown goes Frazier! That Fraizah will amaze ya!"
Chris Carter
John Sterling's HR call: "Carter hits it harder!"
Matt Holliday
John Sterling's HR call: "Happy Holliday! Happy Holliday! Matt has bat!"
Billy Butler
John Sterling's HR call: "Yes, the Butler did it!"
Tyler Austin
John Sterling's HR call: "Tyler a yellow ribbon on that one! Austin powers one to [location]! Yeah, baby!"
Ronald Torreyes
John Sterling's HR call: "Torreyes is terrific! Bonny Ronnie!"
Gary Sanchez
John Sterling's HR call: "Gary is scary!"
Aaron Judge
John Sterling's HR call: "He's judge and jury. And this is judgment day."
Chris Parmelee
John Sterling's HR call: "Parm does harm!"
Aaron Hicks
John Sterling's HR call: "Hicks hits one into the sticks. Aaron hammers one!"
Starlin Castro
John Sterling's HR call: "Star light, star bright, Starlin just hit that with all his might! Starlin is darlin'!"
Dustin Ackley
Sterling's call: "Dustin goes bustin'!"
Greg Bird
Sterling's call: "Bye bye, Birdie! Here he is, the Birdman of New York."
Rob Refsnyder
Sterling's call: "Rob Refsnyder has Seoul!"
Jose Pirela
John Sterling's call: "Jose Pirela, he's a happy fella!"
Slade Heathcott
Sterling's call: "A heat shot from Heathcott!"
Garrett Jones
Sterling's call: "Jones leaves his Garrett!"
Didi Gregorius
Sterling's call: "Gregorius has Yankees fans uproarious! Yes in-Didi!"
Stephen Drew
Sterling's call: "Stephen Drew! How do you do! He sends a 'Drewskie' to the fans."
Jacoby Ellsbury
Sterling's call: "Jacoby Ellsburies it! A jack by Jacoby!"
Brian McCann
Sterling's call: "Oh McCann can, yes McCann can!"
Chase Headley
Sterling's call: "You can bank on Chase. Headley is deadly!"
Carlos Beltran
Sterling's call: "'Los is loose. A belt by Beltran!"
Alex Rodriguez
Sterling’s call: “It’s an A-bomb! From A-Rod!”
Brett Gardner
Sterling’s call: “Gardy goes yardy!”
Mark Teixeira
Sterlings call: Mark sends a Tex message! You're on the Mark, Teixeira!
Brendan Ryan
Sterling’s call: “That was Ryan's Hope!”
Chris Young
Sterling's call: "Younger than springtime! Forever young!"
John Ryan Murphy
Sterling's call: "John Ryan sends one flyin'!"
Austin Romine
Sterling's call: "Austin POWERS one!"
Martin Prado
Sterling's call: "Martin is keen. He is the Prado of the Yankees!"
Zelous Wheeler
Sterling's call: "Wheels up for Zelous!"
Brian Roberts
Sterling's call: "Bye bye Brian!"
Yangervis Solarte
Sterling's call: "Never nervous Yangervis!", then he sings "So-lar-te" to the tune of Dean Martin's "Volare."
Dean Anna
Sterling's call: "Anna -- is on the Dean's list!"
Derek Jeter
Sterling’s call: “El Capitan!”
Robinson Cano
Sterling’s call: “Robbie Cano, don't ya know?”
Kelly Johnson
Sterling's call: "Kelly killed it!"
Mark Reynolds
Sterling’s call: “You're on the Mark, Reynolds!”
Alfonso Soriano
Sterling's call: "Sori -- RIGHT number!"
Zoilo Almonte
Sterling's call: "You know what (opposing city)'s thinking: Curses, Zoiled again!"
David Adams
Sterling's call: "David is Goliath!"
Curtis Granderson
Sterling’s call: “He’s something sort of Grandish! The Grandyman can! Oh, the Grandyman can!”
Travis Hafner
Sterling’s call: “Travis becomes a Pronx Bomber! A Hafner Homer!”
Vernon Wells
Sterling’s call: “The Bronx is Vernon! Wells rings the bells!”
Lyle Overbay
Sterling’s call: “Lyle hits it a mile!”
Brennan Boesch
Sterling’s call: “BB hits a BB! That’s Boesch, by gosh!”
Chris Stewart
Sterling's call: "Stewart Chris-tens the seats!"
Ichiro Suzuki
Sterling’s call: “Ichiro, the Yankees’ rising son, says sayonara!”
Ben Francisco
Sterling’s call: “He opened his Golden Gates and hit it into the seats! Hey! It’s a Ben Francisco Treat!”
Kevin Youkilis
Sterling’s call: “It’s a nuke from Youk!”
Eduardo Nunez
Sterling’s call: “Nuney to the mooney!”
Jason Giambi
Sterling’s call: “The Giambino!”
Tino Martinez
Sterling’s call: "The Bamtino!"
Nick Swisher
Sterling’s call: “Jolly Old St. Nick! Nick is positively Swishalicious!”
Jorge Posada
Sterling’s call: “Jorgie juiced one!”
Bernie Williams
Sterling's call: "Bern, baby, Bern!"
Johnny Damon
Sterling’s call: “He hit a Johnny rocket!"
Hideki Matsui
Sterling’s call: “It’s a thrilla from Godzilla!” (If it’s a walkoff, add: “The sayonara kid does it again!”)
Bobby Abreu
Sterling's call: "El comedulce!"
Melky Cabrera
Sterling's call: "The Melk Man delivers! That's the Melky Way!"
Lance Berkman
Sterling's call: "Sir Lancelot rides to the rescue! C'est lui! C'est lui!"
Andruw Jones
Sterling's call: "Andruw Jones makes his bones!"
Jesus Montero
Sterling's call: "Jesus has been turned loose!"
