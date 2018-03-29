John Sterling's home run calls for Yankees.

Giancarlo Stanton John Sterling's HR call: "Giancarlo, non si può stoparlo! It is a Stantonian home run." (The first part of the phrase roughly translates from Italian to, "Giancarlo, he can't be stopped!", though the proper Italian word for "stopped" is "fermare." Sterling appears to use "stoparlo" for rhyming purposes.)

Todd Frazier John Sterling's HR call: "He is the Toddfather. In Todd we trust."

Ji-Man Choi John Sterling's HR call: "Ji-Man is a He-Man! Oh boy, oh Choi!"

Clint Frazier John Sterling's call: "Downtown goes Frazier! That Fraizah will amaze ya!"

Chris Carter John Sterling's HR call: "Carter hits it harder!"

Matt Holliday John Sterling's HR call: "Happy Holliday! Happy Holliday! Matt has bat!"

Billy Butler John Sterling's HR call: "Yes, the Butler did it!"

Tyler Austin John Sterling's HR call: "Tyler a yellow ribbon on that one! Austin powers one to [location]! Yeah, baby!"

Ronald Torreyes John Sterling's HR call: "Torreyes is terrific! Bonny Ronnie!"

Gary Sanchez John Sterling's HR call: "Gary is scary!"

Aaron Judge John Sterling's HR call: "He's judge and jury. And this is judgment day."

Chris Parmelee John Sterling's HR call: "Parm does harm!"

Aaron Hicks John Sterling's HR call: "Hicks hits one into the sticks. Aaron hammers one!"

Starlin Castro John Sterling's HR call: "Star light, star bright, Starlin just hit that with all his might! Starlin is darlin'!"

Dustin Ackley Sterling's call: "Dustin goes bustin'!"

Greg Bird Sterling's call: "Bye bye, Birdie! Here he is, the Birdman of New York."

Rob Refsnyder Sterling's call: "Rob Refsnyder has Seoul!"

Jose Pirela John Sterling's call: "Jose Pirela, he's a happy fella!"

Slade Heathcott Sterling's call: "A heat shot from Heathcott!"

Garrett Jones Sterling's call: "Jones leaves his Garrett!"

Didi Gregorius Sterling's call: "Gregorius has Yankees fans uproarious! Yes in-Didi!"

Stephen Drew Sterling's call: "Stephen Drew! How do you do! He sends a 'Drewskie' to the fans."



Jacoby Ellsbury Sterling's call: "Jacoby Ellsburies it! A jack by Jacoby!"

Brian McCann Sterling's call: "Oh McCann can, yes McCann can!"

Chase Headley Sterling's call: "You can bank on Chase. Headley is deadly!"

Carlos Beltran Sterling's call: "'Los is loose. A belt by Beltran!"

Alex Rodriguez Sterling’s call: “It’s an A-bomb! From A-Rod!”

Brett Gardner Sterling’s call: “Gardy goes yardy!”

Mark Teixeira Sterlings call: Mark sends a Tex message! You're on the Mark, Teixeira!

Brendan Ryan Sterling’s call: “That was Ryan's Hope!”

Chris Young Sterling's call: "Younger than springtime! Forever young!"

John Ryan Murphy Sterling's call: "John Ryan sends one flyin'!"

Austin Romine Sterling's call: "Austin POWERS one!"

Martin Prado Sterling's call: "Martin is keen. He is the Prado of the Yankees!"

Zelous Wheeler Sterling's call: "Wheels up for Zelous!"

Brian Roberts Sterling's call: "Bye bye Brian!"

Yangervis Solarte YANGERVIS SOLARTE

Sterling's call: "Never nervous Yangervis!", then he sings "So-lar-te" to the tune of Dean Martin's "Volare."

Dean Anna Sterling's call: "Anna -- is on the Dean's list!"

Derek Jeter Sterling’s call: “El Capitan!”

Robinson Cano Sterling’s call: “Robbie Cano, don't ya know?”

Kelly Johnson Sterling's call: "Kelly killed it!"

Mark Reynolds Sterling’s call: “You're on the Mark, Reynolds!”

Alfonso Soriano Sterling's call: "Sori -- RIGHT number!"

Zoilo Almonte Sterling's call: "You know what (opposing city)'s thinking: Curses, Zoiled again!"

David Adams Sterling's call: "David is Goliath!"

Curtis Granderson Sterling’s call: “He’s something sort of Grandish! The Grandyman can! Oh, the Grandyman can!”

Travis Hafner Sterling’s call: “Travis becomes a Pronx Bomber! A Hafner Homer!”

Vernon Wells Sterling’s call: “The Bronx is Vernon! Wells rings the bells!”

Lyle Overbay Sterling’s call: “Lyle hits it a mile!”

Brennan Boesch Sterling’s call: “BB hits a BB! That’s Boesch, by gosh!”

Chris Stewart Sterling's call: "Stewart Chris-tens the seats!"

Ichiro Suzuki Sterling’s call: “Ichiro, the Yankees’ rising son, says sayonara!”

Ben Francisco Sterling’s call: “He opened his Golden Gates and hit it into the seats! Hey! It’s a Ben Francisco Treat!”

Kevin Youkilis Sterling’s call: “It’s a nuke from Youk!”

Eduardo Nunez Sterling’s call: “Nuney to the mooney!”

Jason Giambi Sterling’s call: “The Giambino!”

Tino Martinez Sterling’s call: "The Bamtino!"

Nick Swisher Sterling’s call: “Jolly Old St. Nick! Nick is positively Swishalicious!”

Jorge Posada Sterling’s call: “Jorgie juiced one!”

Bernie Williams Sterling's call: "Bern, baby, Bern!"

Johnny Damon Sterling’s call: “He hit a Johnny rocket!"

Hideki Matsui Sterling’s call: “It’s a thrilla from Godzilla!” (If it’s a walkoff, add: “The sayonara kid does it again!”)

Bobby Abreu Sterling's call: "El comedulce!"

Melky Cabrera Sterling's call: "The Melk Man delivers! That's the Melky Way!"

Lance Berkman Sterling's call: "Sir Lancelot rides to the rescue! C'est lui! C'est lui!"

Andruw Jones Sterling's call: "Andruw Jones makes his bones!"