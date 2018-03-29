John Sterling's home run calls for Yankees.

TODAY'S PAPER
Giancarlo Stanton

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Szczerbowski

John Sterling's HR call: "Giancarlo, non si può stoparlo! It is a Stantonian home run." (The first part of the phrase roughly translates from Italian to, "Giancarlo, he can't be stopped!", though the proper Italian word for "stopped" is "fermare." Sterling appears to use "stoparlo" for rhyming purposes.)

Todd Frazier

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

John Sterling's HR call: "He is the Toddfather. In Todd we trust."

Ji-Man Choi

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

John Sterling's HR call: "Ji-Man is a He-Man! Oh boy, oh Choi!"

Clint Frazier

John Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: AP / David J. Phillip

John Sterling's call: "Downtown goes Frazier! That Fraizah will amaze ya!"

Chris Carter

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

John Sterling's HR call: "Carter hits it harder!"

Matt Holliday

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

John Sterling's HR call: "Happy Holliday! Happy Holliday! Matt has bat!"

Billy Butler

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Dwyer

John Sterling's HR call: "Yes, the Butler did it!"

Tyler Austin

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

John Sterling's HR call: "Tyler a yellow ribbon on that one! Austin powers one to [location]! Yeah, baby!"

Ronald Torreyes

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: AP / Reed Saxon

John Sterling's HR call: "Torreyes is terrific! Bonny Ronnie!"

Gary Sanchez

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

John Sterling's HR call: "Gary is scary!"

Aaron Judge

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun

John Sterling's HR call: "He's judge and jury. And this is judgment day."

Chris Parmelee

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

John Sterling's HR call: "Parm does harm!"

Aaron Hicks

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: AP/ Kathy Kmonicek

John Sterling's HR call: "Hicks hits one into the sticks. Aaron hammers one!"

Starlin Castro

John Sterling's HR call:
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

John Sterling's HR call: "Star light, star bright, Starlin just hit that with all his might! Starlin is darlin'!"

Dustin Ackley

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Sterling's call: "Dustin goes bustin'!"

Greg Bird

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Sterling's call: "Bye bye, Birdie! Here he is, the Birdman of New York."

Rob Refsnyder

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: AP / Steven Senne

Sterling's call: "Rob Refsnyder has Seoul!"

Jose Pirela

John Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

John Sterling's call: "Jose Pirela, he's a happy fella!"

Slade Heathcott

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Sterling's call: "A heat shot from Heathcott!"

Garrett Jones

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sterling's call: "Jones leaves his Garrett!"

Didi Gregorius

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Sterling's call: "Gregorius has Yankees fans uproarious! Yes in-Didi!"

Stephen Drew

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sterling's call: "Stephen Drew! How do you do! He sends a 'Drewskie' to the fans."

Jacoby Ellsbury

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling's call: "Jacoby Ellsburies it! A jack by Jacoby!"

Brian McCann

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac

Sterling's call: "Oh McCann can, yes McCann can!"

Chase Headley

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Sterling's call: "You can bank on Chase. Headley is deadly!"

Carlos Beltran

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Sterling's call: "'Los is loose. A belt by Beltran!"

Alex Rodriguez

Sterling's call: "It's an A-bomb! From A-Rod!"
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling’s call: “It’s an A-bomb! From A-Rod!”

Brett Gardner

Sterling's call: "Gardy goes yardy!"
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Sterling’s call: “Gardy goes yardy!”

Mark Teixeira

Sterlings call: Mark sends a Tex message! You're on the Mark, Teixeira!
Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Sterlings call: Mark sends a Tex message! You're on the Mark, Teixeira!

Brendan Ryan

Sterling's call: "That was Ryan's Hope!"
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling’s call: “That was Ryan's Hope!”

Chris Young

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Sterling's call: "Younger than springtime! Forever young!"

John Ryan Murphy

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sterling's call: "John Ryan sends one flyin'!"

Austin Romine

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling's call: "Austin POWERS one!"

Martin Prado

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Sterling's call: "Martin is keen. He is the Prado of the Yankees!"

Zelous Wheeler

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: AP / Jim Mone

Sterling's call: "Wheels up for Zelous!"

Brian Roberts

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sterling's call: "Bye bye Brian!"

Yangervis Solarte

YANGERVIS SOLARTE Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara

YANGERVIS SOLARTE
Sterling's call: "Never nervous Yangervis!", then he sings "So-lar-te" to the tune of Dean Martin's "Volare."

Dean Anna

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Sterling's call: "Anna -- is on the Dean's list!"

Derek Jeter

Sterling's call: "El Capitan!"
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling’s call: “El Capitan!”

Robinson Cano

Sterling's call: "Robbie Cano, don't ya know?"
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Sterling’s call: “Robbie Cano, don't ya know?”

Kelly Johnson

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

Sterling's call: "Kelly killed it!"

Mark Reynolds

Sterling's call: "You're on the Mark, Reynolds!"
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sterling’s call: “You're on the Mark, Reynolds!”

Alfonso Soriano

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Sterling's call: "Sori -- RIGHT number!"

Zoilo Almonte

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Sterling's call: "You know what (opposing city)'s thinking: Curses, Zoiled again!"

David Adams

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Getty

Sterling's call: "David is Goliath!"

Curtis Granderson

Sterling’s call: “He’s something sort of Grandish! The
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

Sterling’s call: “He’s something sort of Grandish! The Grandyman can! Oh, the Grandyman can!”

Travis Hafner

Sterling's call: "Travis becomes a Pronx Bomber! A Hafner Homer!"
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Sterling’s call: “Travis becomes a Pronx Bomber! A Hafner Homer!”

Vernon Wells

Sterling's call: "The Bronx is Vernon! Wells rings the bells!"
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling’s call: “The Bronx is Vernon! Wells rings the bells!”

Lyle Overbay

Sterling's call: "Lyle hits it a mile!"
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Sterling’s call: “Lyle hits it a mile!”

Brennan Boesch

Sterling's call: "BB hits a BB! That's Boesch, by gosh!"
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Sterling’s call: “BB hits a BB! That’s Boesch, by gosh!”

Chris Stewart

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Sterling's call: "Stewart Chris-tens the seats!"

Ichiro Suzuki

Sterling's call: "Ichiro, the Yankees' rising son, says sayonara!"
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling’s call: “Ichiro, the Yankees’ rising son, says sayonara!”

Ben Francisco

Sterling’s call: “He opened his Golden Gates and
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Sterling’s call: “He opened his Golden Gates and hit it into the seats! Hey! It’s a Ben Francisco Treat!”

Kevin Youkilis

Sterling's call: "It's a nuke from Youk!"
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sterling’s call: “It’s a nuke from Youk!”

Eduardo Nunez

Sterling's call: "Nuney to the mooney!"
Photo Credit: David Pokress

Sterling’s call: “Nuney to the mooney!”

Jason Giambi

Sterling's call: "The Giambino!"
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling’s call: “The Giambino!”

Tino Martinez

Sterling’s call:
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling’s call: "The Bamtino!"

Nick Swisher

Sterling’s call: “Jolly Old St. Nick! Nick is
Photo Credit: Getty

Sterling’s call: “Jolly Old St. Nick! Nick is positively Swishalicious!”

Jorge Posada

Sterling's call: "Jorgie juiced one!"
Photo Credit: Christopher Pasatieri

Sterling’s call: “Jorgie juiced one!”

Bernie Williams

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling's call: "Bern, baby, Bern!"

Johnny Damon

Sterling's call: "He hit a Johnny rocket!"
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling’s call: “He hit a Johnny rocket!"

Hideki Matsui

Sterling’s call: “It’s a thrilla from Godzilla!” (If
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling’s call: “It’s a thrilla from Godzilla!” (If it’s a walkoff, add: “The sayonara kid does it again!”)

Bobby Abreu

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling's call: "El comedulce!"

Melky Cabrera

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling's call: "The Melk Man delivers! That's the Melky Way!"

Lance Berkman

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling's call: "Sir Lancelot rides to the rescue! C'est lui! C'est lui!"

Andruw Jones

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: AP

Sterling's call: "Andruw Jones makes his bones!"

Jesus Montero

Sterling's call:
Photo Credit: David Pokress

Sterling's call: "Jesus has been turned loose!"

