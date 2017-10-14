HOUSTON — Ask any player in the postseason and they’ll tell you no one is 100 percent healthy this time of year. Everyone is playing through something.
The same goes for Yankees broadcaster John Sterling, who some have noticed sounds slightly different during the team’s postseason radio coverage on WFAN.
Sterling said on Saturday that he recently suffered a fall that led to a cut lip. Sterling, who doesn’t discuss his age but is believed to be 79, had to have stitches to close the wound.
But Sterling, who hasn’t missed a Yankees game since his first year as the radio voice of the team in 1989, has been soldering on and giving his usual iconic home runs calls and famous “Theeeeeeeeeee Yankees Win” call after victories.
“No big deal,” Sterling said before entering the visiting radio booth at Minute Maid Park to call Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros.
