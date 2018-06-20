Jonathan Holder continued his ascension through the ranks of the deep Yankees bullpen with another shutdown outing Wednesday night.

The righthander entered with two outs in the top of the sixth inning — after Chasen Shreve walked Jean Segura — and retired the first six batters he faced before plunking Mike Zunino with a 94-mph fastball.

He responded by getting Dee Gordon, the next batter, to ground out to short, ending the eighth inning.

Since April 21, Holder has allowed only three unearned runs in 24 1⁄3 innings. His near-flawless performance was integral in the Yankees’ comeback from a late three-run deficit in a 7-5 walk-off win over the Mariners at the Stadium.

Before Tuesday’s 7-2 win over Seattle, manager Aaron Boone attributed Holder’s success to his breaking pitch.

“His slider, it’s more of a hybrid between a slider and curve, so I think he’s changed the shape and the velocity of that pitch,” Boone said, “but I also think we’re seeing a little bump up in velocity, even from what we saw in spring training or the start of the season.”

In a bullpen that’s been essentially airtight, Shreve has shown that he might be the Yankees’ weak link. That could create a problem for Boone because Shreve is the only lefthander in the bullpen other than closer Aroldis Chapman.

Shreve was ineffective again Wednesday — he was booed after allowing two runs on four hits in two innings. He also allowed two inherited runners to score in the fourth inning when he gave up a two-run single to Gordon in relief of starting pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga.

Shreve’s ERA is up to 4.91 after allowing eight earned runs in his last seven appearances.

After Loaisiga struck out Mike Zunino looking with runners on second and third in the top of the fourth, Boone brought in Shreve with Gordon, a lefty, due up. Gordon’s single scored both Ryon Healy and Ben Gamel, giving the Mariners a 3-0 lead.

Shreve allowed two more runs in the top of the fifth.

Outside of Shreve, the eight-pitcher bullpen has been reliable. In their last 15 games entering Wednesday, the Yankees bullpen had allowed just two earned runs in 42 innings for a 0.43 ERA. Relievers had struck out 56 batters and walked just 10, allowing 19 hits.

Chapman, who has allowed just three hits in 10 June outings, retired the side in the top of the ninth and earned the win. He and Holder combined to hold the Mariners hitless in the final 3 1⁄3 innings.