Aaron Boone has watched Jonathan Loaisiga grow up as a trusted member of his bullpen over the last few years.

On Tuesday afternoon in the first game of a split doubleheader against the Red Sox, Boone might have seen Loaisiga’s greatest escape act to date.

Loaisiga, in his second inning of work, overcame a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh and final inning to earn his fifth save as the Yankees held on for a 5-3 victory before 39,078 at the Stadium.

"Lo was great," Boone said. "He didn't flinch. He didn't. I mean, you can just see his confidence out there. Like, ‘I got this.’ He was able to execute and wiggle out of it. Just a great job."

The Red Sox had loaded the bases on three singles against Loiasiga, but Boone stayed with the righthander against lefthanded pinch hitter Travis Shaw with lefty Joely Rodriguez up in the bullpen.

"The first three hitters, they connected for a hit," Loaisiga said through an interpreter. "But following that, I was able to buckle down and execute pitches and get the required outs. For us, that’s the most important thing: just getting a victory no matter what."

Loaisiga got Shaw to fly out to short left for the first out, with Brett Gardner firing the ball in and the runners holding their places.

Loaisiga fell behind Kike Hernandez 3-and-0 before coming back to strike out Boston’s leadoff man. Next was Hunter Renfroe, and Loaisiga struck him out on his 34th pitch to end it.

It was a 100-mile per hour fastball on 0-and-2. Loaisiga celebrated on the mound after Renfroe foul tipped it into Gary Sanchez’s mitt.

"It’s tough to put into words [how it felt]," Loaisiga said. "It’s something that you can only feel when you find yourself on the mound, the game’s on the line. It’s hard for me to describe."

Said Boone: "We've seen it all year from him. We’ve put him in huge situations all year. We've leaned on him heavily, obviously, kind of waiting to see this guy for the last couple of years and to see him develop into this kind of a pitcher has been exciting. But I'm not surprised anymore. You're going to get had sometimes and they're going to get you sometimes, but he's got all the tools to be great out there and he has the confidence to go with it now."

Luke Voit hit a two-run, go-ahead single in the fifth as the Yankees came from behind for their fourth consecutive victory and improved to 4-10 against Boston this season. The Yankees (67-52) trailed the Red Sox (69-52) by one game for the second AL wild card going into the nightcap.

The game was a makeup from July 15, when the Yankees returned from the All-Star break with a COVID outbreak.

The Yankees were trailing 3-2 when they batted around in the fifth and scored three runs.

Gardner started the rally against reliever Garrett Whitlock with a one-out walk. Aaron Judge walked, too. Boston manager Alex Cora brought in lefthander Josh Taylor, and he walked Joey Gallo to load the bases.

Up came Voit, who knows his time as the everyday first baseman is short. Anthony Rizzo returned to the club on Tuesday and worked out on the field for the first time since he went on the COVID IL on Aug. 8. His return is imminent.

Voit went after the first pitch and hit a broken-bat blooper to center. It fell just out of the reach of racing second baseman Hernandez for a two-run single.

Pinch hitter Giancarlo Stanton followed with a 116.3-mile per hour RBI single to center to give the Yankees a 5-3 advantage.

Jordan Montgomery started for the Yankees and allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first outing after being activated off the COVID IL.

"I’m pretty happy with how I threw the ball," said Montgomery, who hadn't pitched since Aug. 1. "I got tired."

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead in the second on Andrew Velazquez’s two-out, two-run single off Boston starter Tanner Houck. The RBIs were the Bronx-born Velazquez’s first as a Yankee in his second home game since joining the team on Aug. 9 and came in front of plenty of his friends and family members in the stands.

The Red Sox tied it on Xander Bogaerts’ two-out, two-run single in the third and took the lead on Christian Vazquez’s solo homer in the fifth.

Albert Abreu (2-0) picked up the win after retiring the only batter he faced in the fifth.