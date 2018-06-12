Jonathan Loaisiga is under the radar no more.

The 23-year-old prospect, who started the season with Class A Tampa and is currently with Double-A Trenton, will start Friday night against the Rays at the Stadium, Aaron Boone announced Tuesday.

“The stuff is really good, a guy who pounds the strike zone,” Boone said. “We feel he’ll come up here and won’t be overwhelmed by pitching at Yankee Stadium. We feel his repertoire will allow him to have a chance to be successful for us.”

Loaisiga went 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in Tampa before being promoted to Trenton, where he’s 3-1 with a 4.32 ERA.

“Big fastball that sits 95-97 [mph] that he can bump up to 98,” said one opposing team scout who covers the Yankees’ system. “Sharp, biting curve with good velocity [84-87] and a deceptive changeup. Power strikeout stuff.”

The need to dip into the minors arose when Masahiro Tanaka went to the disabled list during the weekend with strains in both hamstrings.

The Yankees started the season with Domingo German and Luis Cessa as their first options in case of injury, but the former is already in the rotation, and the latter is at the start of a rehab assignment.

Righthander A.J. Cole has starting experience and is on the big-league roster but is not stretched out. The Yankees don’t believe lefty Justus Sheffield and righty Chance Adams, the top pitching prospects, are ready — Sheffield is considered the closer of the two — and neither is on the 40-man roster.

Boone said German will start Thursday night, with Luis Severino on Saturday. As for Cessa, on the DL since April 18 with a left oblique strain, the pitcher threw about 40 pitches in a rehab start Monday and will need at least “a few more” rehab outings before being an option.

n Break time

Boone said he started Neil Walker at third base because he liked the matchup against Nats starter Tanner Roark, but also because he wanted to give Miguel Andujar a night off. He plans to do the same later in the week with Gleyber Torres.

“I’ve leaned on them a lot,” Boone said of the rookies. “I want to be mindful of not running them into the ground just because they’re young.”