BALTIMORE – The Yankees most consistent – and best – bullpen arm in 2021 is making progress.

Aaron Boone said Thursday afternoon that Jonathan Loaisiga was "in line" to start a throwing program Friday.

Loaisiga, 9-4 with a 2.25 ERA in 54 games this season was placed on the IL Sept. 5 with a right shoulder strain.

At the time Boone said the 26-year-old righthander would be shut down "for at least 10 days."

The question now is, once Loaisiga throws Friday, how long it might take the reliever, whom Boone has used in just about every bullpen role this season – including closer – to be declared game-ready.

"I hope so," Boone said, when asked if he believed Loaisiga would make it back before the end of the regular season. "But, again, we'll see how he does with starting his throwing program, and then how he progresses from there and how his shoulder and everything responds [to] that. So yeah, I'm hopeful, but we'll just have to see how it plays out."

LeMahieu sits

DJ LeMahieu did not start Thursday and Boone wanted to give the infielder a day off during this 20-games-in-20-days stretch. LeMahieu, who won the MLB batting title last season with a .364 average – which came after he hit .327 in his first season in the Bronx in 2019 – has never really gotten it going this season, bringing a .268 average and .713 OPS into Thursday.

"By and large I feel the at-bat quality’s been there," Boone said. "I think last year, in the shortened season, he found more holes. There's been a number of balls, almost night in night out where he hits a ball sharply where they maybe have him played perfectly or it just doesn't get through. So he just hasn't put together that .330 type year, but I feel like he's been steady. And probably a little bit of tough luck."

Severino latest

The Yankees said Luis Severino, who hasn’t pitched in a big-league game since 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February 2020, will throw two simulated innings Friday.