The Yankees’ goal of trying to bolster their pitching staff by returning players from the injured list may have begun. Righthander Jonathan Loaisiga was activated from the 60-day IL, returned to the clubhouse for the first time in about three months and declared “I am ready to pitch today.”

Loaisiga hasn’t pitched for the Yankees since May 8 because of a shoulder strain. He was 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in four appearances (three starts). His last outing in a minor league rehab assignment was Friday, when he threw 48 pitches and he estimated that whatever role manager Aaron Boone picks out for him, he could be able to throw up to 65.

Asked about the plan for Loaisiga, Boone said there’s “potentially a couple roles. He’s not built up like a starter right now, but coming off an outing where he went three innings and 48 pitches. He’s throwing the ball well. He’s healthy and strong. So definitely [he] can give us multiple innings out of the bullpen right now.”

Boone sounded less inclined to use the 24-year-old as an opener, but one could envision him piggybacked behind one to throw several innings and face an entire lineup all the way through.

“His ceiling is very high. Obviously an electric fastball, breaking ball and changeup. [He] has a feel for three pitches,” Boone said. “We’ve seen him in some outings where he kind of rides the pitch count up being too fine. But we feel he has a chance to give us some meaningful innings out of the bullpen because his stuff is so electric.

Sabathia to make start

CC Sabathia is expected to make his first start since July 27 during the four-game series against Cleveland that begins Thursday at the Stadium. The lefthander, who has been on the IL with right knee inflammation , threw a bullpen session before Tuesday night’s game and Boone said he felt “encouraged.” by Sabathia’s progress.

“It will be sometime during the Cleveland series, assuming he comes in [Wednesday] and everything is feeling good,” Boone said. “He had a good bullpen and he feels good.”

Torre says Gardner deserved ejection

Remember the outrage Brett Gardner expressed after he was ejected from the dugout in Toronto Friday by plate umpire Chris Segal? Gardner said he hadn’t opened his mouth — and video confirmed that — but former Yankees manager and MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre said that after watching many replays “Gardner earned being thrown out.” Torre, at the Stadium to promote his Safe At Home Foundation, said Gardner had been chirping at Segal from the dugout a lot during the game and it was “a little surprising to me because that’s not his personality.”

“Maybe not that particular time but he certainly had the right to be thrown out,” Torre said. “I think there was so much carping from the dugout that [Segal] pulled the trigger on what he assumed was Gardner.”