Yankees' Jordan Montgomery strikes out three, walks one over two scoreless

Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws live batting practice

Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws live batting practice at spring training in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
TAMPA, Fla. — Jordan Montgomery is an overwhelming favorite to emerge from a crowded spring training competition to capture a rotation spot.
But the lefthander, who finished sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 but missed significant portions of 2018 and ’19 recovering from Tommy John surgery, will have to earn it.

And to that end, Montgomery’s spring got off to a good start Monday night. Following Gerrit Cole to the mound, the 27-year-old struck out three and walked one over two scoreless innings vs. the Pirates.

“Been excited just to have a real spring training,” Montgomery said afterward. “Really worked hard this offseason to get my arm strong and have my body ready.”

Montgomery was especially pleased to see his fastball reach 94 mph.

“That’s the first time I’ve hit 94 in a while,” Montgomery smiled. “Feel good about my arm strength and my mechanics, and they’re only going to get cleaner.”

Judge hits, throws again

Aaron Judge, a bit behind his teammates so far in camp because of soreness in his right shoulder that flared up a little over two weeks ago, hit indoors and played soft toss up to 90 feet Monday. The rightfielder started both of those activities late last week after being significantly limited the first three days of camp.

“He’s doing well,” Aaron Boone said, adding later he still did not have a date for Judge’s first game.

Extra bases

Gerrit Cole was initially supposed to face Pirates ace Chris Archer Monday, but the latter was scratched earlier in the day because of neck tightness. Righty Chris Stratton started in Archer’s place . . . Boone said Giancarlo Stanton, who made his spring debut Monday night at DH, is likely to start in leftfield Wednesday . . . Miguel Andujar, whom the Yankees plan to play at several positions this spring, started at third Sunday against the Rays and will start there again Tuesday at Dunedin vs. Toronto. He’ll then see time in the outfield either Wednesday or Thursday, Boone said.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

