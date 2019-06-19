Jordan Montgomery is the latest injured Yankee to have a complication and a potential setback, and the latest reason for the team to reflect on its rehabilitation process. The lefthanded pitcher who is coming back from Tommy John surgery on his elbow is returning to New York for examination of his shoulder, Aaron Boone said Wednesday morning.

“I don’t want to sound off too many alarm bells. We just want to get him back here and get him looked at and rule anything out. I think we’re just being cautious here,” the manager said, adding that Montgomery will get an MRI.

That news came after Luis Severino and Dellin Betances both sustained lat strains during their respective rehabs from other injuries.

Hal Steinbrenner, speaking at the Major League Baseball owners meetings Wednesday, said he is not worried about the franchise’s protocol for dealing with injuries.

“I’m very hands on and I can assure you the injuries have been a concern. And we have looked,” he said. “I wish I could tell you there’s smoking gun. There is no smoking gun. We’ve looked at everything, from what goes on in the weight room, the training room, down at Himes [Avenue] in Tampa, where a lot of the rehab happens. Are there areas we can improve? I’m sure at the end of the year when we put all this data together and look, we might find a few areas we can improve. But there’s not much going on this year that wasn’t going on last year, and last year we had a fairly normal — as far as ILs are concerned — fairly normal season.”

Farquhar released

The Yankees have released righthander Danny Farquhar, ending the relief pitcher’s comeback try with New York more than a year after he collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage.

Extra bases

The Yankees have hit at least one home run in each of their past 22 games, the second-longest streak in franchise history. They are three short of the mark set by Joe DiMaggio and teammates from June 1-29, 1941…In nine games against the Rays this season, the Yankees are 7-2, having outscored the opposition 52-25. “They’re a good team, I just feel like we’ve played really good baseball against them and gotten into their bullpen early a couple times on them, which kind of sets them back,” said DJ LeMahieu, who had two singles in the first inning against two different pitchers.

With David Lennon