The Yankees announced on Wednesday afternoon that lefthander Jordan Montgomery has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow strain.

Montgomery left Tuesday night’s start against the Astros after just one inning with what the club said was “left elbow tightness.” The team said that Montgomery would return to New York Wednesday to be evaluated by club physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad. He entered Tuesday’s game with a 2-0 record and a 3.76 ERA in six starts this season.

The Yankees also announced that righthander David Hale was signed to major league contract and added him to the 25-man roster from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In other moves, outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, and outfielder Clint Frazier was returned from rehab, reinstated from the seven-day concussion disabled list and optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.