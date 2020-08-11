A rough five-game stretch in a typical baseball season is little more than a blip. In 2020, it’s 8% of the schedule and could sow seeds of concern. So after dropping four of the last five on the just-concluded road trip to Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, the Yankees needed to rediscover their winning ways.

Jordan Montgomery and Luke Voit made sure they did exactly that. Montgomery started and pitched six at-times brilliant innings and Voit anchored the Yanks to a lead by hammering a three-run homer in the first inning as they built an eight-run lead and held on to beat Atlanta, 9-6, on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge hit his ninth home run and Mike Ford delivered a two-run double in a three-RBI night as the Yankees built an 8-0 lead.

Judge was replaced for pinch hitter Mike Tauchman in the sixth inning with the score 8-3. Judge isn't injured and remained in the dugout after being removed from the lineup.

The contest against the Braves started a stretch for the Yankees where they will play 18 of 20 games in the New York area (including three against the Mets at Citi Field). Nine of the games are against a pair of last-place teams — the Mets and Red Sox — and the stretch could offer the Yanks a chance to create some distance between themselves and other postseason contenders.

“We love being home and [being] in this environment is a great thing,” manager Aaron Boone said prior to first pitch. “We love playing here at Yankee Stadium . . . hopefully we can go out and start this homestand on a high note. But we're certainly excited to be here for a while now.”

Montgomery succeeded in turning the page on his Aug. 6 start — the first of the four losses in that five-game stretch — when he allowed five runs over four innings in a 5-4 loss to the Phillies. He had allowed one hit over five scoreless innings before encountering trouble in the sixth when he gave up a pair of singles in front of Marcell Ozuna’s three-run home run.

In all the lefthander allowed three runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 78 pitches.

Montgomery may have been at his unflappable and crafty best as he negotiated his way out of trouble in the third inning and kept the Braves off the board.

He issued a leadoff walk to Tyler Flowers and then induced an Ender Inciarte ground ball to third baseman Gio Urshela; but neither shortstop Gleyber Torres nor second baseman DJ LeMahieu covered the base and Atlanta ended up with two men on instead of two out. Montgomery escaped by getting Dansby Swanson to pop out, Travis d’Arnaud to strike out and Freddie Freeman to ground out.

In the fourth inning, he retired the side in order on six pitches

LeMahieu singled to start the Yanks’ first and Aaron Hicks bunted and reached on a one-out throwing error by Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley, bringing Voit to the plate. He hit a 1-1 pitch from Braves starter Touki Toussaint into the leftfield bleachers, a 422-foot rocket.

The two-run double by Ford, starting at designated hitter for the injured Giancarlo Stanton, was the key hit in a three-run third that made it 6-0. He would add a run-scoring double in the seventh for a 9-4 lead.

“Losing [Stanton] is a big down for our team but I’m pretty confident in myself,” Ford said in a pre-game interview. “I hope I get some more regular at-bats, get to string some things together. Once I was getting regular at-bats last year, I seemed to kind of settle in. It's an opportunity for me — but obviously a big loss — and I hope I can fill the void.”

Judge’s homer, his ninth of the season, was off Braves reliever Bryse Wilson and hit the back wall of the home bullpen in right-center, a 432-foot shot. The Yanks upped the margin to 8-0 on Ford’s bases-loaded double-play groundout.

David Hale relieved Montgomery and allowed two of the three batters he faced to reach base before Adam Ottavino was summoned. The Braves scored one run on a LeMahieu error and brought the tying run to the plate, but Ottavino got Ozuna to hit into an inning-ending force out.

Luis Cessa allowed a pair of Atlanta runs before Chad Green came on to finish the eighth and Zack Britton worked a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.