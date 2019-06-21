It is looking less and less likely that Jordan Montgomery will be a factor for the Yankees this season.

The lefthander, rehabbing from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on June 7, 2018, had an MRI on his left shoulder Thursday that showed inflammation, Aaron Boone said. Montgomery, who cut short his bullpen session Tuesday in Tampa after complaining of discomfort, will be shut down for two weeks.

Boone, who typically takes the optimistic route when discussing injuries — sometimes overly so — did not sound that way when asked if he thinks Montgomery will pitch for the Yankees this season.

“I mean, we’ll see,” he said. “I think certainly a chance of that, but let’s get through these next couple of weeks and then start building him back up and see where we’re at.”

Maybin stays

The Yankees had to figure out a way to open a spot for Aaron Judge, who will be activated for Friday night’s game. They did it by optioning Nestor Cortes Jr. to the minors after he picked up the win Thursday night, which allowed them to keep Cameron Maybin on the 25-man roster.

Maybin, who has played well since the Yankees acquired him from the Indians on April 25, is out of options and can’t be sent down. He would have had to be designated for assignment, meaning he likely would have ended up with another club.

Maybin, who had a two-run double in the fifth Thursday night to give the Yankees an 8-2 lead in their 10-6 victory over the Astros, is hitting .308 with an .882 OPS in 41 games. He recently homered in four straight games.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hicks gets a rest

Aaron Hicks, still looking to get into an offensive groove since making his season debut May 15, did not play Thursday night.

“Felt like he could use a day,” Boone said. “Feel like with our team right now and the depth we have, it’s a chance to get different guys days [off] throughout the week.”

Hicks entered Thursday hitting .198 with a .299 OBP in 27 games.