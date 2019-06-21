TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
SportsBaseballYankees

MRI on Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery's left shoulder reveals inflammation

Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery watches during the first

Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery watches during the first day of spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 13. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

It is looking less and less likely that Jordan Montgomery will be a factor for the Yankees this season.

The lefthander, rehabbing from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on June 7, 2018, had an MRI on his left shoulder Thursday that showed inflammation, Aaron Boone said. Montgomery, who cut short his bullpen session Tuesday in Tampa after complaining of discomfort, will be shut down for two weeks.

Boone, who typically takes the optimistic route when discussing injuries — sometimes overly so — did not sound that way when asked if he thinks Montgomery will pitch for the Yankees this season.

“I mean, we’ll see,” he said. “I think certainly a chance of that, but let’s get through these next couple of weeks and then start building him back up and see where we’re at.”

Maybin stays

The Yankees had to figure out a way to open a spot for Aaron Judge, who will be activated for Friday night’s game. They did it by optioning Nestor Cortes Jr. to the minors after he picked up the win Thursday night, which allowed them to keep Cameron Maybin on the 25-man roster.

Maybin, who has played well since the Yankees acquired him from the Indians on April 25, is out of options and can’t be sent down. He would have had to be designated for assignment, meaning he likely would have ended up with another club.

Maybin, who had a two-run double in the fifth Thursday night to give the Yankees an 8-2 lead in their 10-6 victory over the Astros, is hitting .308 with an .882 OPS in 41 games. He recently homered in four straight games.

Hicks gets a rest

Aaron Hicks, still looking to get into an offensive groove since making his season debut May 15, did not play Thursday night. 

“Felt like he could use a day,” Boone said. “Feel like with our team right now and the depth we have, it’s a chance to get different guys days [off] throughout the week.”

Hicks entered Thursday hitting .198 with a .299 OBP in 27 games.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees leftfielder Cameron Maybin is unable to make Maybin retains spot on Yankees' roster
RJ Barrett, right, poses with NBA commissioner Adam Knicks take Duke's RJ Barrett in NBA Draft
Justin Wright-Foreman on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman drafted by Jazz
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and Mets Lennon: Disorganization the standard with Mets
Catcher Gary Sanchez after fourth inning home run, Rieber: Sanchez realizing enormous potential
NY Mets pitching coach Dave Eiland talks to Mets fire pitching coach Eiland, promote Regan, 82
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search