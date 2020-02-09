TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Boone enters his third training camp as Yankees manager with the best roster and fewest questions of his tenure.

The Yankees, with pitchers and catchers set to report Wednesday and their first workout to follow Thursday, are loaded and they’ll start camp with not a heck of a lot to sort out before the season opener March 26 in Baltimore.

The primary issue?

Who emerges to take the fifth and final rotation spot, one vacated by James Paxton, who will miss the next 3-4 months after undergoing back surgery early last week.

That competition – once just about everyone involved with the club is done answering questions about the Astros' sign-stealing scandal – is sure to dominate much of the day-to-day news cycle before camp breaks at the end of March.

Losing Paxton, who went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in his first season in the Bronx, including 10-0 with a 2.51 ERA over his last 11 starts of the regular season, is a blow to the rotation. But it shouldn’t be a fatal one as the organization still has new ace Gerrit Cole atop the group and also a deep pool of candidates from which to choose to fill Paxton’s spot.

The prohibitive favorite is Jordan Montgomery. The lefthander, now 27, came out of nowhere in spring training in 2017 to capture a rotation spot. General manager Brian Cashman at the time called Montgomery a “dark horse."

Montgomery went 9-7 with a 3.88 ERA in 2017, finishing sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

He got off to a good start in 2018 – 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts – before an elbow injury forced him from a May 1 start in Houston. Montgomery underwent Tommy John surgery that cost him the rest of 2018 and most of last season (the pitcher returned toward the end of 2019 and appeared in two games).

“Monty has proven himself at this level,” Boone told reporters last Thursday in Tampa, according to MLB.com. “For him to get back last year was big, just for his frame of mind. We weren’t expecting him to necessarily pitch for us last year, but we felt like he was doing so well that it would be good for him to get out there and pitch. The fact that he was able to get back, get some work done and get into some games was big for him and his mindset moving forward. I feel like he’s had a really good offseason.”

Montgomery, though the favorite to win the spot, will still have to earn it. Also in contention are Luis Cessa, Jonathan Loaisiga, whose long-term role in the big leagues may well be in the bullpen, and prospects Mike King and Deivi Garcia. The 20-year-old Garcia, rated as the club’s top pitching prospect, started last season with High-A Tampa and finished the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Garcia is the long shot of the crew as he’s not considered big-league ready quite yet by opposing team scouts, or the Yankees behind the scenes for that matter, but, obviously, all it takes is a strong spring to change that perspective.

“I don’t want to put anything on anyone,” Boone said last Thursday. “These things will kind of declare themselves. Bottom line is Deivi is someone we’re very excited about…I don’t want to put any expectations on him right away. It is his first camp. He’s got a really bright future and we’ll see where it leads.’’