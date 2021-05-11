ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Yankees needed this one on many levels.

There was the scary story that dominated the hours before Tuesday night’s game against the Rays – third-base coach Phil Nevin testing positive for COVID-19, with the Yankees, most of whom are fully vaccinated, Nevin included, waiting late into the night on results for other members of the staff to see if a slew of additional positive tests were in the offing.

Then there were the Rays themselves, 5-1 against the Yankees this season and winners in 15 of the last 18 regular-season meetings between the clubs.

"Oh, yeah," Giancarlo Stanton said over the weekend, asked about the importance of this series. "We need to go in there and play good baseball and go get a series down in Tampa. It hasn’t been in our favor against them lately. So yeah, we need to change that."

For at least a few hours Tuesday night, Jordan Montgomery successfully changed the subject on the first topic.

On the second he was almost entirely responsible that the Yankees, for one night, changed the narrative.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Featuring a changeup that has never been better since he’s been in the big leagues, Montgomery matched a career high with nine strikeouts over six dominant innings of a 3-1 victory in front of 5,441 at Tropicana Field.

The victory gave the Yankees (19-16), who got homers from Judge and Gary Sanchez, their 13th win in their last 18 games. The Rays, average it seems against everyone but the Yankees this season, are 19-18.

Montgomery did not enter the night with the kind of numbers portending the kind of game he pitched – 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA. But the 28-year-old lefthander was electric, allowing one run on Mike Zunino homer, two hits and a walk.

Jonathan Loaisiga pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings, setting up for Aroldis Chapman, who moved to 8-for-8 in save chances, having not allowed a run in 14 games. He was aided by Sanchez throwing out Austin Meadows, who reached on an infield single to start the inning, trying to advance to second on a wild pitch

Montgomery, who retired the final eight he faced, had six strikeouts through three innings.

Luis Patino, the 21-year-old Rays righty making his fourth appearance and second start of the season, allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits in four innings.

The earned run came in the first when Aaron Judge, in a 2-for-18 slide, stepped in with two outs.

The rightfielder, swinging at a first-pitch, 95-mph fastball, crushed it to dead center, his eighth homer – but first since hitting two April 30 vs. Detroit – giving Montgomery a 1-0 lead before he took the mound.

Montgomery provided a shutdown inning, retiring the Rays in order on 13 pitches, then struck out two in an 11-pitch second.

The Yankees added on in the third. DJ LeMahieu singled with one out and Stanton walked. Consecutive passed balls charged to Zunino brought LeMahieu across to make it 2-0. Patino did keep it there as Judge lined to short left and Gio Urshela, returning to the lineup after missing the previous three games with stiffness in his left knee, flied to right.

Zunino got that run back in the bottom half, leading off and driving a hanging full-count sinker an estimated 472 feet to left-center, his seventh homer making it 2-1. It would stay that way until Sanchez blasted his fourth homer of the season, a shot off lefty Josh Fleming in the seventh, to make it 3-1.

Montgomery worked around trouble in the fourth. Manuel Margot led off with a double, and Montgomery matched his season-high in strikeouts, notching No. 7 when Austin Meadows missed on a changeup. Yandy Diaz walked but Montgomery struck out Mike Brosseau swinging at a changeup and got Kevin Padlo to ground hard to Urshela at third to end the inning.