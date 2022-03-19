TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees' Josh Donaldson works on process, gets big results

Josh Donaldson homers for the Yankees against the

Josh Donaldson homers for the Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida, on March 19, 2022. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

SARASOTA, Fla. — The new left side of the Yankees’ infield is off to a good start.

That doesn't mean much, but still, success beats the alternative.

And so, one day after shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa made his exhibition debut by going 2-for-3 in Bradenton against the Pirates, third baseman Josh Donaldson homered in his debut, hitting a monstrous shot to left that nearly left Ed Smith Stadium in a 3-3 tie (after nine innings) with the Orioles.

"Been putting in some work since I've been here, getting some live ABs. It was nice to hit a ball hard, obviously," Donaldson said. "But, you know, I'm working on things right now to prepare me for the season. Not really too focused on results at this point. Just kind of more worried about the process and how I'm going about it."

Donaldson, who grounded out softly in his first at-bat, ripped the homer off Garrett Farmer in the third. He was the first batter the righthander faced after replacing lefty Ryan Hartman, who had just surrendered a two-run homer to designated hitter David Freitas.

"Early in spring training, I want to really focus on getting ready to hit and being able to trust my eyes to say no [to a pitch]," Donaldson said. "And as you can see today, I was kind of coming out swinging and trying to work through some of those at-bats. My first at-bat, I felt like I was able to see a lot of pitches. And I think that helped me for the second one."

Because of his age (36) and injury history — Donaldson played in only 28 of the 60 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season because of calf issues and battled a hamstring problem at times last season, though he played in 135 games — the Yankees will have to manage his workload. He understands he’ll get some days at DH but, like most players of his caliber, prefers to play both sides.

"I like to be on the field," he said. "I don't mind DHing if I feel like I need a day [off] or something like that to where I can still help the ballclub [by putting] some at-bats up there. But for the most part, I like to play the game and be involved."

Donaldson came to the Yankees last Sunday night along with Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt in the deal that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to Minnesota.

Though there are questions surrounding the 26-year-old Kiner-Falefa’s bat, few questions surround Donaldson, other than his health. The 2015 AL MVP continues to produce when he can stay on the field consistently. Last season with the Twins, even with the hamstring issue cropping up now and then, Donaldson hit .247 with 26 homers and an .827 OPS.

"He's still super-dynamic," Aaron Boone said. "You watch him take BP, you watch him take ground balls, and it's . . . I know he's 36 or whatever, but he's still a beast. And the biggest thing for him is going to be if he's healthy, he’s still a high-end player. That’s been apparent to me these first few days."

Though Donaldson is best known for his offense, he has been considered a plus defender during his career, something Boone, a former big-league third baseman himself, has always noticed.

"That he’s still a really good defender, I think, is a tribute to he's really good in his pre-pitch prep to get himself into position to be fielding," Boone said. "And so much, and especially in the infield, especially at third base, is that ability to be in a good position when the ball is entering the hitting zone, which is a huge factor in range, and he still has that. We saw it playing against him last year, he made a number of really good plays against us, but you see that in his work, just how efficient he is and how well he moves low to the ground."

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello watches
Gross: Lamoriello wasn't in a hurry to make trades
Rangers' Chris Drury works the bench during a
Stephenson: For first time in a while, Rangers clearly are buyers at deadline
Yankees shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza making a play
Don't forget about the 'other' Yankee shortstop prospect
Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders celebrates
Nelson's hat trick, Varlamov's goaltending lift Islanders past Dallas
New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant against
Gallant says Rangers are done with measuring-stick games
Seth Curry of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after
Success of Nets' supporting cast crucial to playoff hopes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?