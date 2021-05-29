TODAY'S PAPER
Justin Wilson goes on injured list with hamstring strain

Yankees relief pitcher Justin Wilson reacts after he

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

DETROIT — Less than 24 hours after allowing Robbie Grossman’s walk-off two-out, two-run homer in the10th inning Friday night, Justin Wilson went on the injured list.

The lefty reliever, whose spring training difficulties have followed him into the regular season, has a right hamstring strain, the team announced early Saturday afternoon.

After Friday’s game, Wilson — who began the season on the IL with left shoulder inflammation — gave no indication that he was in any discomfort.

Aaron Boone said Saturday that Wilson has been dealing with a hamstring issue for the last "few weeks" and that the injury was something deemed manageable.

"It’s been something that’s, I think, been a little bit nagging," Boone said. "I think something that was kind of minor that he was able to kind of work through and pitch through."

But after Wilson surrendered Grossman’s game-winner, which bumped his season ERA to 6.08, the determination was made for him not to try to do so any longer.

"I think we had to take a step back and say, it probably is, at some level, affecting his pitches and the life on his pitches, which is critical for Justin Wilson," Boone said. "What’s special about Justin is that life on the fastball, that life through the zone, that ability to pitch up to the top of the zone, which has been inconsistent. And that power really hasn’t been there, and I think the hamstring’s probably been a contributing factor to that."

Britton on his way

Zack Britton, who began the season on the IL while rehabbing from March 15 surgery to remove a bone chip from his elbow, began a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday. He started the game, threw 18 pitches (10 strikes) and allowed only an infield single in a scoreless inning. He induced three groundouts and said on Zoom that everything went "well."

Boone said the lefthander will need four to six appearances. With no setbacks, that means a return to the Yankees is possible in the next seven to 10 days.

Life-changing time for LeMahieu

DJ LeMahieu missed Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays on the paternity list. He was with his wife, Jordan, who gave birth to the couple’s first child.

"My wife’s doing well, the baby’s good," LeMahieu said before Saturday’s game. "They got back from the hospital [Friday]. It’s quite an experience, quite an experience. Awesome feeling. You don’t really know until you experience it."

Urshela OK

Gio Urshela, who has battled left knee soreness since spring training, was given Saturday off as part of regular maintenance, Boone said.

"Obviously, he’s dealt with that knee kind of off-and-on," Boone said. "And again, in this 13-day stretch [13 straight games], just trying to pick some spots to try and preserve him a little bit and make sure that’s not becoming a bigger issue."

Walk this way

Leading off the sixth inning Friday, Urshela experienced the oddity of walking after a nine-pitch at-bat that included five foul balls, a called strike and three balls.

Just as odd was the number of those in the ballpark who didn’t notice — the Tigers, the Yankees and the umpires included.

"I didn’t realize it till later last night. Gio said something like, ‘How about that walk?’ " Boone said with a smile. "And I didn’t even realize it, honestly. That’s pretty wild."

Not all that wild. After all, while walking Urshela, Kyle Funkhouser threw six out of nine pitches for strikes.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

