TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees agree to deal with ex-Mets reliever Justin Wilson, source says

Mets relief pitcher Justin Wilson delivers against the

Mets relief pitcher Justin Wilson delivers against the Rays during the seventh inning of an MLB game at Citi Field on Sept. 22, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

TAMPA, Fla. — Just a few days before Yankees pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for spring training, general manager Brian Cashman added to that mix.

The Yankees, still looking to add bullpen depth after shipping Adam Ottavino to the Red Sox in a cost-cutting move last month, brought back lefthanded reliever Justin Wilson on a one-year deal, a source confirmed. Wilson, 33, pitched in 74 games for the Yankees in 2015, going 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA and striking out 66 batters in 61 innings.

The financial arrangements were not immediately known. The deal, which will become official once Wilson passes a physical, includes player and club options for 2022, according to The Associated Press.

Wilson, whose fastball typically sits in the 95-mph range, has a 3.27 ERA in nine big-league seasons and has struck out 474 in 429 1/3 innings.

Wilson pitched the last two seasons for the Mets — who remained interested in retaining him until the very end — posting a 2.54 ERA in 45 appearances in 2019 and a 3.66 ERA in 23 games last year. He struck out 67 in 58 2/3 innings in that span.

Even with the subtraction of Ottavino — who struggled down the stretch last season but was dealt primarily to get his $9 million salary for 2021 off the books as managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner has designs on bringing the payroll in under the $210 million luxury tax threshold — Wilson joins a strong group of arms. Closer Aroldis Chapman headlines a group that also includes lefthander Zack Britton, strikeout maven Chad Green and sidearmer Darren O’Day. The latter was signed shortly after Cashman traded Ottavino.

The Yankees initially acquired Wilson from the Pirates in November 2014 in exchange for backup catcher Francisco Cervelli. They traded him to the Tigers after the 2015 season for Green and Luis Cessa, also expected to be a Yankees bullpen piece this year.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Knicks guard RJ Barrett dunks next to the Rose, Quickley outplaying Knicks' starters
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz of the Islanders Trotz feels for Sabres' Krueger after positive COVID-19 test
K'Andre Miller at Rangers practice on Feb. 7, Panarin, Miller iffy for Rangers' game against Devils
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Obi Toppin #1 Derrick Rose can relate to Obi Toppin from deep
The Hofstra men's basketball team huddles during a Hofstra men's hoops paused due to positive COVID test
New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin stretches Islanders have experience playing a team coming off COVID break
Didn’t find what you were looking for?