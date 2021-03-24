TAMPA, Fla. – For now, at least, the Yankees seemed to have avoided a significant injury when it comes to reliever Justin Wilson.

The Yankees announced Wednesday an MRI taken of the veteran lefthander’s left shoulder Tuesday afternoon revealed "nothing actionable from those images."

The club said Wilson, who left Monday night’s outing against the Phillies in the seventh inning with "shoulder tightness," was given "an oral anti-inflammatory medication" and will receive treatment "the next several days before resuming a throwing program."

The 33-year-old Wilson, who has a 3.27 ERA in nine big-league seasons, had gotten off to a rough start this spring, allowing seven runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. His fastball velocity, which typically sits in the 95-mph range, sat 90-92 Monday before he signaled to the dugout that he was experiencing an issue.

Wilson would seem all but certain to start the season on the IL and miss the season opener next Thursday, but Aaron Boone isn’t yet ready to say that.

"I feel like overall we have pretty good news on the MRI front, but he is dealing with some soreness," Boone said. "He’s no-throw for at least a couple of days, so we’ll see where we are as the next couple of days unfold. Right now I’d just be speculating."

Boone gets vaccine

Boone, who underwent heart surgery in 2009 and had a pacemaker put in earlier this spring, said he received the COVID-19 vaccine "about a week ago" and hopes his players and staff will do the same when it becomes available.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I'll definitely encourage our guys to get it," Boone said. "There’s talk of more of us being able to get it. It does seem like it's starting to happen more, especially with some (of the) younger population and healthier population. Hopefully, it's something that will be available to us en masse. I'll definitely encourage that."

Nick’s possible dream come true

Something odd would seem to have to happen for righty Nick Nelson not to make the opening day roster. He has a 1.04 ERA in 8 2/3 innings this spring, walking one and striking out nine.

"It would mean a lot, making the Opening Day roster," the 25-year-old said Wednesday. "Spent a couple of years in the minor leagues it would be pretty awesome to make the Opening Day roster."

Nelson, primarily a starter in the minors, debuted last season and posted a 4.79 ERA in 11 games, all in relief.

No worries

Aaron Judge went 1-for-3 Wednesday, continuing a homerless spring, and rival scouts continue to say they haven’t seen any cause for concern.

"(Most) everything’s being hit hard," one said. "And there’s times you sit here (in the stands) and say, ‘the pitchers just aren’t given him anything to hit, either.’ Hasn't received many mistakes and it’s hard to hit homers (that way)."

Judge is hitting .243 with a .614 OPS this spring.

Better day for Gary

Gary Sanchez, who went into a 2-for-23 slump with 11 strikeouts, after hitting his third homer of the spring March 9, went 2-for-3.