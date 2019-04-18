TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees stop using Kate Smith 'God Bless America' recording while investigating racism

Kate Smith sings

Kate Smith sings "God Bless America" before an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff game between the Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia in May 13, 1975. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK - The Yankees have suspended the use of Kate Smith's recording of "God Bless America" during the seventh-inning stretch while they investigate an allegation of racism against the singer.

The New York Daily News reported Thursday there are conflicting claims about Smith's 1939 song "That's Why Darkies Were Born." The song originated in the 1931 Broadway revue "George White's Scandals," and was considered satire. It was recorded by Smith and also by Paul Robeson, who was black.

The team said in a statement: "The Yankees have been made aware of a recording that had been previously unknown to us and decided to immediately and carefully review this new information. The Yankees take social, racial and cultural insensitivities very seriously. And while no final conclusions have been made, we are erring on the side of sensitivity."

Smith died in 1986. The Yankees have used her recording of "God Bless America" and sometimes live singers during the seventh inning since the 2001 terrorist attacks. They used an organ version Wednesday and Thursday.

By The Associated Press

