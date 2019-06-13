TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees' Kendrys Morales is 20th player to go on injured list

Kendrys Morales of the Yankees reacts after drawing

Kendrys Morales of the Yankees reacts after drawing a bases-loaded walk against the Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 19. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

CHICAGO – Make it an even 20.

With Kendrys Morales being placed on the injured list Thursday afternoon with a left calf strain, that made it 20 players to hit the IL for the Yankees this season.

That matches the total number for last season.

The Yankees placed 19 players on the IL (then called the disabled list) in 2015, and the total was 18 in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The Yankees recalled righthander Nestor Cortes Jr. Thursday and also brought back outfielder Mike Tauchman, who started in rightfield Thursday night and batted ninth. Clint Frazier, plagued all season by issues in the field, was the DH.

Aaron Boone said he doesn’t anticipate Morales needing more than the minimum 10 days on the IL “I think it will be short,” the manager said — but looking at what the roster might look like when his stint is up, it’s difficult finding a spot for the 35-year-old switch hitter.

Giancarlo Stanton, slated to start a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, is in line to return as soon as Tuesday. Boone has said Stanton will get some time in the field but see most of his action at DH. Aaron Judge, who also could be with Scranton this weekend on a rehab assignment, looks as if he could be back within the next two weeks.

Morales has never gotten it going since the Yankees dealt for him May 14, hitting .194 with two homers and a .566 OPS in 19 games.

Extra bases

DJ LeMahieu entered Thursday leading the majors with a .474 average (27-for-57) with runners in scoring position, including 5 for his last 8 and 10 for his last 20 since May 25...Pitching coach Larry Rothschild has been away from the team since Tuesday because of a personal matter.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge of the Yankees Stanton likely will return to active roster on Tuesday
Boomer and Gunnar Esiason pose during preparations the Gunnar Esiason on Empire Challenge: 'Truly amazing'
New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos looks for Ramos catches deGrom for second start in a row
A Babe Ruth game-worn Yankees jersey from the Babe Ruth jersey could set new auction record
Jets outside linebackers coach Joe Vitt speaks to Jets coaches Williams, Vitt say they're friends
Jets safety Marcus Maye talks to defensive coordinator Williams pushes Jets defense with tough-love approach
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search