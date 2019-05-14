Yankees acquire Kendrys Morales from Athletics 

The Yankees had no business on the field following Tuesday’s rainout, but they took care of some off-field business later in the evening.

The club acquired first baseman and DH Kendrys Morales from the Oakland Athletics along with cash considerations in exchange for a player to be named or cash. Jonathan Loaisiga was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Morales on the 40-man roster.

The 35-year-old Morales was designated for assignment Monday after just two months in Oakland, where he hit .204 with one home run seven RBIs in 108 at bats. He was traded to the A’s in March by the Toronto Blue Jays, his club for the previous two seasons.

Morales came up in 2006 with the Angels, becoming an MVP contender in 2009 with a 34-homer, 108-RBI season. But he’s largely been unable to match that success, his next best season coming with the Royals during Kansas City’s run to the 2015 World Series when he drove in 106 RBIs and won an AL Silver Slugger award.