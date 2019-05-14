TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees acquire Kendrys Morales from Athletics 

The 35-year-old Morales was designated for assignment Monday after just two months in Oakland.

Kendrys Morales #12 of the Oakland Athletics runs

Kendrys Morales #12 of the Oakland Athletics runs to third base for an RBI triple in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 4, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
Print

The Yankees had no business on the field following Tuesday’s rainout, but they took care of some off-field business later in the evening.

The club acquired first baseman and DH Kendrys Morales from the Oakland Athletics along with cash considerations in exchange for a player to be named or cash. Jonathan Loaisiga was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Morales on the 40-man roster.

The 35-year-old Morales was designated for assignment Monday after just two months in Oakland, where he hit .204 with one home run seven RBIs in 108 at bats. He was traded to the A’s in March by the Toronto Blue Jays, his club for the previous two seasons.

Morales came up in 2006 with the Angels, becoming an MVP contender in 2009 with a 34-homer, 108-RBI season. But he’s largely been unable to match that success, his next best season coming with the Royals during Kansas City’s run to the 2015 World Series when he drove in 106 RBIs and won an AL Silver Slugger award.

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets starting pitcher Wilmer Font throws to the Lennon: Mets need impact, not Font, on staff
Mets pitcher Anthony Kay during a spring training LI's Kay making pitch for majors in Double-A
New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar looks Miguel Andujar to undergo season-ending surgery
New York Mets' Michael Conforto, left, walks off Mets can't solve Corbin, Font struggles in loss to Nats
Gleyber Torres #25 of the Yankees follows through Torres hits 3 HRs in Yankees' doubleheader sweep
Kendrys Morales #36 of the Yankees flies out Morales lives a dream by making his Yankees debut
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search