Ex-Yankees pitcher Kevin Brown held alleged mail thieves at gunpoint, police say

Yankees pitcher Kevin Brown makes a throw to first on a pickoff attempt against the Rangers on July 18, 2005, in Arlington, Texas. Photo Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez

By The Associated Press
MACON, Ga. — Authorities say a former major league All-Star pitcher held two people at gunpoint after they took mail from his mailbox.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s office said on Facebook that deputies responded just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call from Kevin Brown in Macon.

The Telegraph newspaper reports Brown saw two men in a white sports car take his mail before speeding off twice Tuesday. The next day, he waited with a gun and detained the pair when they tried again.

The sheriff’s office arrested two brothers from Miami, one 30 and one 15. They face charges of mail theft and forgery, and the older brother is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The 53-year-old Brown was 211-144 with a 3.28 ERA in 486 games in 19 seasons with Rangers, Orioles, Marlins, Padres, Dodgers and Yankees. The six-time All-Star last pitched in the majors for the Yankees in 2005.

