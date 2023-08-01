Yankees trade for White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton, reports say

After staying silent for most of the MLB trade deadline, the Yankees made a move with minutes to spare.

The Yankees acquired reliever Keynan Middleton from the White Sox just before the 6 p.m. deadline, according to multiple reports.

The Yankees gave up High-A pitching prospect Juan Carela for Middleton, according to reports.

Middleton, 29, was 2-2 with a 3.96 ERA in 39 appearances for the White Sox. In 36 1/3 innings, he allowed 17 runs (16 earned) and 33 hits, walking 16 against 47 strikeouts. He is scheduled to hit free agency after this season.