Yankees trade for White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton, reports say

White Sox relief pitcher Keynan Middleton throws against the Twins...

White Sox relief pitcher Keynan Middleton throws against the Twins in the seventh inning of a game on July 22 in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

By Erik Boland

After staying silent for most of the MLB trade deadline, the Yankees made a move with minutes to spare.

The Yankees acquired reliever Keynan Middleton from the White Sox just before the 6 p.m. deadline, according to multiple reports.

The Yankees gave up High-A pitching prospect Juan Carela for Middleton, according to reports.

Middleton, 29, was 2-2 with a 3.96 ERA in 39 appearances for the White Sox. In 36 1/3 innings, he allowed 17 runs (16 earned) and 33 hits, walking 16 against 47 strikeouts. He is scheduled to hit free agency after this season.

