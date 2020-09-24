TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka back in lineup again Thursday

Kyle Higashioka #66 of the Yankees rounds the

Kyle Higashioka #66 of the Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a 2-run home run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2020. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

BUFFALO – It has already been established that Kyle Higashioka will be the starting catcher in any postseason games started by Gerrit Cole.

Looks like he might be behind the plate for pitchers other than Cole.

In a bit a surprise, Higashioka, who caught Cole Tuesday night, started again Thursday night, this time with Jordan Montgomery on the mound. Sanchez, who caught Masahiro Tanaka Wednesday night, was not in Thursday’s lineup and Aaron Boone before the game said the club’s current plan for the postseason when it comes to starting catcher is to evaluate it on day-to-day basis.

"It’s hard to predict," Boone said. "There’s nothing committed to right now, but I expect both guys to play a role and an important part of us being a champion."

Sanchez, 27, did himself no favors Wednesday. In addition to going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts – which dropped his season batting average to .143 and his season OPS to .615 – the catcher made two errors. One came on a snap throw to first, the other on a catcher’s interference.

"Obviously, performance matters, matchups matter, pairing guys matters," Boone said of what will go into the decision.

The 30-year-old Higashioka, for years a favorite of the Yankees’ analytics department, has clicked with Cole, who has a combined 1.00 ERA over his last four starts with the backstop. Additionally, Higashioka has started to show some of the pop evident at times in his minor league career but mostly missing when he’s had chances in the majors. This season Higashioka, whom Boone has consistently called "an elite receiver" since Spring Training I in February, is hitting .273 with an .841 OPS, that latter number helped in large part by the three-homer game he managed Sept. 16 vs. Toronto.

Day off for Judge

Aaron Judge, who returned from the IL last week, did not start Thursday after starting the first three games of this series. Boone said the expectation is for Judge to play all three games this weekend against the Marlins at the Stadium.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws before an NFL NFL Week 3 picks: Giants beat 49ers, Baltimore tops KC
La'Mical Perine #22 of the Jets runs the La'Mical Perine will be more involved for Jets
Mets' Michael Conforto reacts after striking out to Conforto's season ended by hamstring injury
Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka watches the game Has Tanaka made his last regular-season start for Yankees?
Jets head coach Adam Gase, right, talks to Adam Gase: 'Whoever's got a pulse right now' will play
Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends Chicago Bears Giants' Bradberry very quietly is one of league's top cornerbacks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search