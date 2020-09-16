Ruth . . . Gehrig . . . DiMaggio . . . Mantle …

Higashioka?

Backup catcher Kyle Higashioka joined the list of Yankees luminaries when he hit three of the Yankees’ seven home runs in a 13-2 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Higashioka, a career .169 hitter with seven home runs going into the game, hit a two-run homer to center in the third, a solo shot to left in the sixth and another two-run homer, this one to right, in the seventh.

He also hit a ball to the warning track in left in the fourth inning.

The 30-year-old could barely contain his ear-to-ear grin as he rounded the bases after his third home run.

Higashioka became the 23rd Yankee to hit at least three home runs in a regular-season game, joining Hall of Famers such as Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio and Babe Ruth. Gehrig is the only Yankee to hit four in one game.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Higashioka did not get another plate appearance after hitting his third homer. He became the first Yankee to hit three in a game since Gary Sanchez did it on April 7, 2019.

One night after scoring 20 runs and hitting six home runs, the Yankees easily won their seventh in a row. They have outscored opponents 61-13 in that span.

And neither Giancarlo Stanton or Aaron Judge – both of whom have returned from the injured list in this series – got close to anything resembling a home run.

Judge went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his first game since Aug. 26, one night after Stanton went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in his first game since Aug. 8.

Luke Voit hit his major-league leading 19th home run. DJ LeMahieu went deep twice. Clint Frazier, seemingly an everyday player even with the returns of Stanton and Judge, hammered a solo shot.

All the mashing was in support of Gerrit Cole, who didn’t allow a hit until the first pitch of the sixth inning. Cole (6-3, 3.00 ERA) pitched to one batter over the minimum over the first five innings, giving up only a walk to No. 9 hitter Danny Jansen in the third.

Jonathan Villar lined the first pitch of the sixth into the rightfield corner for a double, ending any thoughts of Cole’s 100th career victory also being a no-hitter.

Cole went seven innings, allowing one run and three hits. He walked two and struck out eight.

Higashioka has four home runs this season. The first came in Cole’s last start, a seven-inning shutout of the Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cole’s ERA in three starts with Higashioka behind the plate is 1.33. In eight starts with Sanchez catching, it’s 3.91. Sanchez, who went 1-for-5 as the designated hitter on Wednesday, is batting .134.

The Yankees closed to within three games of first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East and increased their lead over third-place Toronto to 1½ games.

LeMahieu started things with his major-league leading fifth leadoff home run against Blue Jays righthander Tanner Roark (2-2), a Yankee Stadium special over the glove of Cavan Biggio in rightfield.

Higashioka made it 3-0 in the third. Frazier, who started over Brett Gardner in left with Judge returning to right, led off the fourth with his seventh home run. LeMahieu added a two-run shot to make it 6-0 and give "The Machine" nine home runs on the season.

After Frazier drove in a run with a single in the fifth and the Blue Jays got on the board on a Cole wild pitch in the sixth, Higashioka made it 8-1 with his second homer of the night.

Voit sent a three-run moonshot into the leftfield stands later in the inning to give the Yankees an 11-1 advantage. It was Voit’s third homer in two days.

Higashioka’s third homer made it 13-1.