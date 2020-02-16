TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Kyle Higashioka not taking ownership of Yankees' backup catcher job for granted

Yankees' catcher Kyle Higashioka preparing for batting practice

Yankees' catcher Kyle Higashioka preparing for batting practice during spring training in Tampa, FL on Sunday Feb. 16, 2020. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

TAMPA, Fla. — On Saturday Aaron Boone all but said the Yankees' 2020 plans include having Kyle Higashioka as Gary Sanchez’s backup.

“We feel like he’s been ready for this opportunity now for a while,” Boone said. “He understands, I think, that this is his time.”

But Higashioka, a seventh-round pick of the Yankees in 2008 who first appeared in big-league camp in 2010, prudently isn’t taking anything for granted. Not with some of the catchers joining him in camp, such as Josh Thole, Chris Iannetta and Erik Kratz, all  having more major-league experience than Higashioka.

“In my mind, I’m not really listening to what they’re saying about the position,” Higashioka said Sunday when some of Boone’s comments were relayed to him. “I’m still just keeping the mindset of fighting for a job, and I think that’s going to keep me at my best for spring training and then through the season. I’m not really relaxing at all.”

Higashioka made his big-league debut in 2017 and has appeared in only 56 games since then, including 18 last year. Though his numbers have yet to show it — he’s hit .164 with a .547 OPS with six homers in the majors — the Yankees believe he has some untapped pop in his bat from the right side and have long been thrilled with his abilities behind the plate. The Yankees' analytics department for several years preferred Higashioka to Austin Romine and for that reason they made little effort to sign the latter, who also grew up in the organization, when he became a free agent after the season and signed with the Tigers. While very much aware of his status, Higashioka said, “I’m trying to block all of that stuff out” and focus on what he still considers an open competition.

“I’ve noticed there’s little things where you kind of get treated like it may be a foregone conclusion,” he said of being named Sanchez’s backup, “but I’m not really letting that get into my head.”

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Yankees' pitcher Gerrit Cole warming up his arm Batting practice session serious business for Yanks' Cole
The Islanders aquired defeseman Andy Greene from the Islanders acquire veteran defenseman Andy Greene
Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden and Islanders forward Isles shut out for second straight game
Ross Johnston of the Islanders skates during the Isles' Johnston has good hockey memories of Las Vegas
Leon Rose (right) is seen during NBA All-Star Popper: New Knicks president Rose keeps low profile
Chris Kreider of the Rangers battles for the Stephenson: Kreider making it difficult for Rangers to deal him
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search