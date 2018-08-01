Lance Lynn, carrying a Minnesota Twins equipment bag, exchanged some quick introductory handshakes as he settled into his new locker stall at Yankee Stadium a couple of hours before first pitch on Wednesday.

But he was still meeting his new teammates “on the fly” as he made his debut in Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to the Orioles. The 31-year-old righthander, acquired on Monday, threw 41/3 innings of scoreless relief as he struck out five and walked none. Lynn arrived in New York from Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

“I felt all right,” Lynn said. “I wanted to come in and do the job and take it as long as I can. You just want to come in and make a good impression.”

Lynn did a good job mixing his pitches even as he acknowledged he was just getting to know catcher Austin Romine.

Lynn said it was akin to when he joined the Twins late in spring training this year, signing a one-year, $12-million deal on March 13, though he added it’s different trying to get acclimated to a new situation “when the games matter.”

What’s Happ-ening?

J.A. Happ, sent home Tuesday after being diagnosed with Coxsackievirus — hand, foot and mouth disease — remains the Yankees’ scheduled starter for Saturday afternoon’s game at Boston and manager Aaron Boone said the lefthander is “feeling a little bit better.”

After Lynn’s relief outing on Wednesday, righthander Luis Cessa is the likely option to start if Happ cannot.

“He sounded good to me this morning,” Boone said of Happ, who will be medically evaluated every 24 hours. “He’s hoping it peaked yesterday.”

Extra bases

Gleyber Torres’ two-out, three-run homer in the ninth allowed the Yankees to extend their streak of scoring at least five runs to 10 straight home games, the team’s longest such streak since Aug. 11-28, 2005…Torres became the second Yankee, along with Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio, to have at least two, two-home run games before his 22nd birthday.