Yankees part ways with pitching coach Larry Rothschild

Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild at the team workout prior to Game 3 of the ALDS on October 6, 2019 at Target Field. Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Larry Rothschild will not be returning as Yankees pitching coach for the 2020 season, the team announced Monday.

Rothschild spent nine years as the Yankees' pitching coach. Since he joined the team in 2011 under then-manager Joe Girardi, Yankees pitchers have led the American League in wins (826), winning percentage (.567), strikeouts (12,634) and first-pitch strike percentage (61.9 percent).

“I want to personally thank Larry for his near decade of commitment to this organization,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said in a statement. "Larry cares deeply about his craft and the pitchers under his tutelage, and he played a significant role in our successes over the past nine seasons. There’s a reason why Larry has had the type of distinguished baseball career he’s had, and it starts with experience and dedication that is difficult to emulate.”

No replacement was announced Monday.

Rothschild, 65, has spent 45 years in professional baseball as either a player, coach or manager. He was the first manager in Tampa Bay Rays history and was a member of the coaching staffs in Cincinnati (1990) and Florida (1997) when they won the World Series.

